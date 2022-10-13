ten nutrients for good visual healthConsumer

Having a balanced and varied diet helps all the parts of our body work perfectly and, for this reason, the professionals at Clínica Baviera, coinciding with the world sight daywhich is celebrated today, and the World Food Daywhich is celebrated on October 16, emphasize the importance of implementing a good feeding routine in our day to day to take care of our body in general, and our eyes in particular.

The eyes are one of the most delicate and one of the senses that provides us with the most information from the outside. Taking care of them with good eye hygiene and being alert to possible visual problems, always under the supervision of a professional ophthalmologist, are very important gestures. Accompanying these habits together with a diet rich and varied in vitamins, greatly helps to take care of our eye health”, says the doctor Javier Sanzophthalmologist at Clínica Baviera Madrid.

For this reason, the professionals of this clinic have developed the following decalogue with the most important nutrients to help us have good visual health:

1. Vitamin A: we find it in carrots, tomatoes, red peppers, asparagus and some green leafy vegetables, such as basil. Thanks to this nutrient we help the proper functioning of the retina and it plays an essential role in night vision. It is obtained from a type of antioxidant, called carotenoidspresent mainly in food red or orange vegetables.

two. Vitamin B2: It is in various vegetables, in milk, wholemeal flour or wheat yeast. It is important to prevent and treat eye problems such as photophobia, sensitivity to light, or dry eye syndrome.

3. Vitamin B6: We can find it in fish, chicken, legumes, nuts and fruits such as bananas, strawberries or melon, among others. It helps the proper functioning of the nervous system, so it can help in case of eye inflammation or sensitivity to light.

Four. B12 vitamin: It is present in foods of animal origin, such as meat, eggs or dairy products, as well as in fish or shellfish. One of the best sources of vitamin B12 are mussels. It favors the avoidance of ocular hyperemia (red eyes) and corneal ulcers.

5. Vitamin C: It is found in different fruits and vegetables that are eaten raw, such as tomatoes, peppers, citrus fruits or green leafy vegetables. This nutrient promotes good lens healthis essential in the prevention of cataracts and helps in the prevention and control of age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

6. Vitamin E: it is in green leafy vegetables, nuts or olive oil. It acts as an antioxidant in the body and in the eyes counteracts the action of free radicals to protect against diseases such as cataracts or retinal macular degeneration.

7. Omega-3 fatty acids: we find it in foods of vegetable origin such as nuts or avocados and in foods of animal origin such as eggs and those of marine origin, both fish and shellfish, especially salmon, tuna, sardines, mussels or clams, among others. They act by helping prevention of AMD, glaucoma or dry eye syndrome.

8. Flavonoids: In this group, apples, grapes, raisins, cherries, onions, broccoli, leeks, soybeans, blueberries and tea stand out. They stand out for their beneficial effect on the retina and its correct vascularizationpreventing AMD.

9. Selenium and zinc: These minerals can be found in foods such as legumes, whole grains, spinach, mushrooms, nuts and shellfish such as oysters, clams and mussels. Both help promote a proper retinal health.

10. Potassium: it is mostly found in bananas, figs, melons and citrus fruits. It acts like a antioxidant in our eyes.