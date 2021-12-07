Ten Omicron “variant” predictions for 2022 and beyond …

Healthranger – A Final Warning – November 27, 2021

The media hysteria of the Omicron “variant” is a story of pure fantasy. It is nothing more than an Orwellian “1984” style psychological terrorist operation, engineered to keep the populations of the world enslaved and obedient while the terrorist governments carry out their global depopulation / genocide programs. The evil genius of this narrative is that it does not require any proof.

Given that no one can actually see a “variant” – and since there are no isolated viral samples of ‘Omicron’ anywhere in the world, for laboratory test confirmations – a coordinated campaign of media hysteria simply implants the specter into human consciousness. ‘Omicron’, accompanied by extreme fear. To date, no one in America has been diagnosed with the variant, and no one has died from it anywhere on the planet. Yet, thanks to mass journalism, half of America is going crazy over something that probably doesn’t exist at all. ‘Omicron’ is almost certainly a coordinated frame.

Yet, out of nowhere, the media managed to program the population to lose their minds simply by mentioning the word “mutations”. Even though random mutations in genetic material occur literally millions of times every day in the body of every human being, suddenly “mutations” are the scariest thing imaginable, according to the trumpeting media. That’s why I call ‘Omicron’ a “scariante” (pun with scare, fear), not a variant

Over the past two years, globalists have confirmed that FEAR, not “science”, is their ultimate control mechanism over humanity.

Remember when in 2020 we were told that if only 60-70% of the country agreed to undergo two vaccinations, everything would be back to normal and Covid would disappear? It was all a calculated lie from the start. The lie promised freedom if people simply conformed, but what it delivered was tyranny and fear… along with endless obedience to subjecting themselves to government-imposed vaccines. What 2020 and 2021 have now exhaustively confirmed to the globalists is that fear is their ultimate weapon against humanity.

Through the use of coordinated fear, they have been able to convince about half of the world’s population to inject fatal doses of gene therapy with spike proteins that will kill them over time. Conveniently, all those deaths can be blamed on something else – such as cancer – thus preventing any blame from being blamed on vaccines. By the way, why is there already a 29-fold increase in stillbirths? As Steve Kirsch writes on Substack.com: “There is a 29-fold increase in the stillbirth rate in Waterloo, Ontario, which began after the vaccination program was launched. All the mothers of stillbirths had been vaccinated… Yes, that’s a big deal. But nobody is listening. Heart risk could go up 1,000 times after vaccination and it wouldn’t matter. Nobody is listening. As psychologists know very well, when fear is combined with sensory overload (i.e. too much news, too many rumors, conflicting reports, etc. people are naturally inclined to turn to anything that resembles authority.

Their rational mind is completely shut down, and they can no longer engage in critical thinking. Once they are sufficiently kneaded in relentless fear, the governments of the world round them up to vaccination centers for their obedient depopulation injections. With a page ripped off from the Stanford prison experiment, they also turn obedient vaccine recipients into “prison guards” / executors who demand that everyone else be injected with the same concoction, otherwise … This is why so many vaccinated people have turned into raging lunatics trying to impose their lethal injections on everyone around them (and, just maybe, the vaccine prions are eating their brains too, causing aggressive personality changes …)

Ten predictions on how ‘Omicron variant’ hysteria will be exploited by terrorist governments to accelerate their criminal genocide against humanity

In recent months, I have publicly predicted the release of a new and scarier bioweapons narrative. Coordinated media micronism was easily predictable, and many of us, through the independent media, have predicted exactly that. But what will they do next? This is also very easy to see, as it all comes from the same Covid manual. The ‘Omicron’ hysteria will be pushed aggressively and used in every conceivable way to achieve totalitarian control over the masses, who will then be lined up and taken to the death camps for efficient extermination. Here are my ten predictions for Omicron and 2022:

Prediction # 1: Omicron variant hysteria will be used to clear everyone’s vaccine passports, forcing people to go through a whole new round of vaccines for this new variant. Those stupid enough to pander to the ‘Omicron’ variant vaccines will sign up for an endless series of bioweapon injections with spiked proteins, which will eventually kill them.

Prediction # 2: Omicronic hysteria will be exploited to justify aggressive vaccination obligations, demanding that this “new emergency” prevail over all human rights, medical freedom and the autonomy of the body.

Prediction # 3: Although the Omicron variant has so far only been found in fully vaccinated people, the corporate media is lying they will blame the unvaccinated for its origin.

Prediction # 4: The Omicron variant will be used as a cover story by corporate media to try to explain all the deaths due to Antibody Dependent Enhancement (ADE) caused by Covid vaccines. Although vaccinated people will die in large numbers, the media will blame the unvaccinated (see # 3, above) and demand that unvaccinated people be completely locked up and denied access to society.

Prediction # 5: Omicron hysteria will be used to attempt to criminalize dissent against vaccines, obligations, government “authority” or [veri] Covid criminals who spurred on earning-of-function research, such as Anthony Fauci. All these dissenting speeches will be designated as “danger to society”, and those who utter them will be accused of killing people.

Prediction # 6: The mass hysteria pushed by the journalist-terrorist media will justify governors ordering more closures, leading to more supply chain failures, product shortages and price inflation.

Prediction # 7: If the media can push Omicron hysteria with enough ferocity, it will be used to cancel the 2022 mid-term elections or to request a universal vote by post, citing the “extreme dangers” to which anyone who goes out in public would be exposed.

Prediction # 8: Any economic failure caused by Biden’s incompetent and criminal regime will be blamed on Omicron. This fictional “variant” will immediately become the scapegoat for skyrocketing energy prices, supply shortages and empty grocery store shelves. The media will blame Omicron for everything, and then blame Omicron on the unvaccinated.

Prediction # 9: At some point, the Omicron variant or the next one to be unleashed will be used to justify door-to-door mandatory vaccines in America, together with the medical kidnapping of anyone who resists, taking them to concentration camps for Covid for an efficient extermination (this practice has already started in Australia, where the military kidnap indigenous people and take them away to the camps under the threat of weapons).

Prediction # 10: Omicron will not be the last variant used to evoke mass hysteria and the government’s multibillion dollar payments to Big Pharma. This scam pandemic will repeat itself every year or so, in perpetuity, as long as people remain in fear and indulge it.

You can find all the details, in my short podcast update:

Variant

Link: https://www.afinalwarning.com/574550.html

Chosen and translated by Arrigo de Angeli for ComeDonChisciotte