“Ten proposals to improve the football system!” Prosecutors in the sights

“ACF Fiorentina believes that the limits relating to the necessary and fundamental balance that the football system must be able to maintain between all the players who work, directly or indirectly, in the world of football have long since passed.

In particular, according to FIFA reports with reference to the transfers of players, in the last decade in the hands of prosecutors and agents representing players and coaches, there has been a movement of 3.1 billion euros!

In 2019 alone, as FIFA President Gianni Infantino recalled, out of 7 billion spent on the market, 700 million went to agents’ commissions!

Unlike the “closed” professional sports leagues of the United States, in which the activities of the prosecutors are far less and regulated by the commissioners of the sports leagues (MLS, NFL, MLB, NBA and NHL) with operations that generally do not involve movement of liquidity, in almost the rest of the world, prosecutors have become the power centers of football, without regulation and transparency.

FIFA, UEFA and FIGC (in Italy) have the task of proposing a regulation of the activities of prosecutors and, in this regard, ACF Fiorentina respectfully asks the football institutions to evaluate the following 10 considerations and proposals with the aim of establishing at most soon, but in any case by May 2022, a more balanced scenario, also turning, where necessary, to the competent State Institutions for the appropriate amendments and additions to national and international regulations.

Proposals that in particular should be evaluated and implemented in Europe, where football is now at the last call to return to a healthy and competitive sport or risk the definitive collapse into general failure:

1. A limit on the percentage of the transfer, where the commissions to the agents must not exceed 5% of the player’s transfer value;

2. A single commission, the attorney may have the mandate from only one of the parties, as well as the commission will be paid only by one of the parties, preferably by the Buyer Club;

3. Individual powers of attorney, in each transfer, the agent can only represent the player;

4. A new solidarity system for zero parameters, to protect the clubs which, despite having invested in the continuous training of players, still see some of them leave at the end of the contract and therefore without there being a transfer fee paid at the last Club (zero parameter). In particular, this mechanism should remunerate the last club with which the player had the contract that expired, using as a basis for calculation: a) the value of the player recognized by the market b) the salary that the player will take from the new club c ) any commissions paid to the attorney in relation to this agreement;

5. Only the clubs authorized to negotiate, during the duration of the player’s contract, only the selling club will be able to negotiate the transfer price with the buying club, unless the selling club grants written authorization to the player’s agent to participate in negotiations;

6. Longer duration of contracts, the FIGC should find a solution with the possibility of extending the players’ contracts up to at least 6 years (5 + 1), as is already the case in the Premier League (although it is considered appropriate to consider the possibility that contracts in the order of millions of euros can last up to 10 years);

7. A limit on commissions, where the commissions to prosecutors on players’ contracts should not exceed 3% of the player’s gross salary;

8. Other sources of income for the agents, who will be able to collect further commissions from other agreements to be entered into with the players (such as intellectual property rights, media rights or sponsorship agreements) as long as these do not contravene the contractual commitments between the player and the Club;

9. Clearing House, to monitor and track payments made to agents;

10. Total transparency, all commissions paid to prosecutors must be reported on an annual basis by the Clubs to FIFA, UEFA, FIGC (in Italy) and to the national tax authorities ”.