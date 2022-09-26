Health

Ten public hospitals in Madrid, among the best in the world

Photo of James James11 hours ago
According to the analysis published today by the North American magazine «Newsweek», Madrid’s health system enjoys iron health. Ten public hospitals in the Community of Madrid are among the best in the world, in a total of eleven medical specialties. A classification that has been carried out after survey 40,000 health experts: doctors, hospital managers and other health professionals. Thus, the hospitals of the Madrid Health Service (Sermas) positioned on this list (World’s Best Specialized Hospitals 2023) are La Paz, Gregorio Marañón, San Carlos Clinic, October 12, Ramón y Cajal, Niño Jesús, La Princesa, Puerta de Hierro (Majadahonda), Fundación Jiménez Díaz and Infanta Leonor (Vallecas).

The ranking of the collection of this data, as the regional government advances to LA RAZÓN, covered from June to August of this year, assessing both public and private centers from more than 20 countries.

