Ten public hospitals in Madrid, among the best in the world

According to the analysis published today by the North American magazine «Newsweek», Madrid’s health system enjoys iron health. Ten public hospitals in the Community of Madrid are among the best in the world, in a total of eleven medical specialties. A classification that has been carried out after survey 40,000 health experts: doctors, hospital managers and other health professionals. Thus, the hospitals of the Madrid Health Service (Sermas) positioned on this list (World’s Best Specialized Hospitals 2023) are La Paz, Gregorio Marañón, San Carlos Clinic, October 12, Ramón y Cajal, Niño Jesús, La Princesa, Puerta de Hierro (Majadahonda), Fundación Jiménez Díaz and Infanta Leonor (Vallecas).

The ranking of the collection of this data, as the regional government advances to LA RAZÓN, covered from June to August of this year, assessing both public and private centers from more than 20 countries.

The hospitals of La Paz and Gregorio Marañón, both in Madrid, obtained a position in all the clinical services analyzed: Cardiology, Cardiac Surgery, Endocrinology, Digestive System, Neurosurgery, Neurology, Pulmonology, Oncology, Pediatrics, as well as Traumatology and Orthopedic Surgery, and Urology. On the other hand, in eight of them, those from Madrid are the best positioned Spanish hospitals, taking first, second and third place in some cases.

Regarding Cardiology, «Newsweek» has selected the 300 best centers at an international level, with six public hospitals of the Madrid Health Service including: La Paz (in 16th place), Gregorio Marañón (26), Clínico San Carlos (80), Ramón y Cajal (100), October 12 (148) and La Princesa (255).

Specialties

In the specific field of Heart surgery, Of a total of 150 positioned centers, five are from Madrid: Gregorio Marañón (33), La Paz (49), 12 de Octubre (76) and Clínico San Carlos (111) and Puerta de Hierro Majadahonda (114).

in the specialty of Endocrinology, the Madrid region places five of its hospitals among the top 150: La Paz (33), Gregorio Marañón (41), Ramón y Cajal (84), Clínico San Carlos (94) and Infanta Leonor (116). In the clinical area of Digestive systemthere are once again five public hospitals in Madrid that appear on the list of the 125 chosen internationally: Ramón y Cajal (33), 12 de Octubre (89), Gregorio Marañón (91), La Paz (98) and Clínico San Charles (106).

In Neurosurgery, three public health centers stand out among the 125 selected: October 12 (40), Gregorio Marañón (45) and La Paz (68). In Neurology There are also four Sermas hospitals that achieve a position among the 125 classified: La Paz (35), Gregorio Marañón (80), Clínico San Carlos (85) and Ramón y Cajal (107).

in the specialty of Pneumology, we find the Gregorio Marañón (17), October 12 (32) and La Paz (45), while in Oncology the Madrid hospitals selected – out of a total of 300 worldwide – are eight: La Paz (23), 12 de Octubre (49), Gregorio Marañón (53), Clínico San Carlos (77), Ramón y Cajal (114) , Fundación Jiménez Díaz (251), La Princesa (257) and Puerta de Hierro Majadahonda (280).

In Pediatrics, Children’s Hospital Niño Jesús (30), La Paz (53) and Gregorio Marañón (58) are among the 200 best in the world. In the medical field Traumatology and Orthopedic Surgeryout of a total of 125 classified, are La Paz (21) and Gregorio Marañón (109).

Lastly, in Urology four public centers managed to be located: La Paz (13), October 12 (26), Gregorio Marañón (29) and Ramón y Cajal (57), out of a total of 125 hospitals globally.

smart hospitals

Likewise, and as the regional government recalls, the North American publication has also published a list of “Smart Hospitals” (World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2023). These are those centers that stand out for putting technological advances at the service of their patients, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), digital images, telemedicine, robotics and other electronic functionalities. In this case, 300 centers from 28 countries have been included, including five public hospitals within the territory of the Community of Madrid: Gregorio Marañón (66), La Paz (82), 12 de Octubre (86), Clínico San Carlos ( 174) and Ramón y Cajal (295).