Sports
Ten rules to change football: the Fiorentina press release
Through a press release on its official website, the Fiorentina published ten proposals to try to restore balance in the world of football.
According to the purple club, it should be necessary to introduce these rules because: “The limit relating to equilibrium has long since passed. In particular this happens in the relationship between agents and players. According to FIFA data, in fact, in 2019 out of 7 billion spent on the market, 700 million went to agents in commissions“.
These are the ten proposals of the club:
- Limit on the percentage of the transfer: the fees to the attorneys must not exceed 5% of the value of the transfer.
- Single commission: The attorney will have the mandate from only one party and will equally receive a commission from a single party, preferably from the buying club.
- Single powers of attorney: in each transfer the agent will represent only the player.
- Protection system for companies regarding zero parameters: the mechanism should remunerate the last company for which the player was employed using as the basis of calculation first the market value of the player, secondly the salary that the player will take in the new company and finally any commissions paid to the agent with reference to the agreement.
- Only the selling club will be able to negotiate the price with the buying club, unless the selling club agrees in writing to the player’s agent to participate in the negotiations.
- Longer duration of contracts: the FIGC should find a solution that allows the possibility of extending the contract of a player for at least six years (five plus one).
- Fee limit: on players’ contracts, the commissions to prosecutors should not exceed 3% of the player’s gross salary.
- Other sources of income for prosecutors: agents will be able to collect additional commissions from other agreements with players such as intellectual property rights, sponsorship agreements, media rights etc. that do not contravene what has been agreed with the club.
- Clearing House in order to have the payments made to agents at hand.
- Total transparency: all commissions paid to agents must be disclosed on an annual basis to FIFA, UEFA, FIGC and the National Tax Authority.