Ten series similar to ‘The Bridgertons’

The intrigues and love affairs of ‘The Bridgertons‘ knew how to capture the audience when Netflix premiered the first season of the series based on the novels of Julia Quinn. Starting this Friday, March 25, fans will be able to devour the new episodes that arrive at the streaming giant, which, as usual, offers them at once. So many may be left hungry for more period fiction or with plots similar to those of this soap opera set at the beginning of the 19th century.

The best solution? Make use of other proposals available on platforms, and even on free television, with that ‘British’ or ‘retro’ touch so characteristic of the family of Anthony, Daphne, Benedict, Eloise and company. Here we review 10 that fit the spirit of ‘The Bridgertons’. ‘spoilers‘: in one of them no one has ever worn a corset, but the characters also face the nuisance of a gossip who reveals her most shameful secrets.

downton abbey

The quintessential period series of recent years, which starts just a century after ‘The Bridgertons’, with the sinking of the ‘Titanic’. the aristocratic Crawley family You will have to overcome different difficulties in your impressive country house. Created by Julian Fellowes, knows how to perfectly combine the daily stories of the clan and its servants (jealousy between sisters, quarrels between servants) with some great historical events that will mark their lives, such as the outbreak of the First World War, the spread of the Spanish fever and the consequences of the Russian revolution on British high society. The story continued in a movie, and this April 29 the second arrives.

Up and down

A british tv classic, which was on the air for five seasons, from 1971 to 1975, and which was the mirror in which other period series such as ‘Downton Abbey’ were seen. The title refers to the two radically opposite parts into which the 165th century mansion is divided. Eaton Place in which the fiction is set. Upstairs reside the lords, the daughter of a duke, her husband and her children, while the lower part of the house is for the servants. It had a sequel in 2010, set in the 1930s, shortly before the outbreak of World War II.

gossip-girl

Maybe these posh boys from the New Yorker Upper East Side, turn of everything, have little to do with the modesty of the families that populate ‘The Bridgertons’. But they also had to face a mysterious gossip who was revealing all the dirty laundry of the protagonists, as was the case with Lady whistle down, whose identity was revealed at the end of the first season of the period series. His success led to a “remake” released this year on HBO Max.

Victory

British novelist Daisy Goodwin It was based on the personal diary of the queen Victoriathe longest-serving monarch in the history of the United Kingdom only behind Elizabeth II (ruled for 63 years old, from 1837 to 1901), to recount her accession to the throne at the age of 18, her fruitful marriage to Albert of Saxony, and the infighting at her court. The ‘The Crown’ of a century ago.

Poldark

Another period series from the British network BBC, is set in the Late 18th century Cornish. Based on the novels of Winston Graham (which were already adapted to the small screen in the mid-70s), involves love affairs, revenge, struggles for control of the mines in the area and confrontations between the nobles who are not willing to give up their privileges and a working class who sees how his standard of living worsens every day. The glamor of ‘The Bridgertons’ is offset here by the spectacular scenery of the southern English coast.

the golden age

the creator of ‘Downton Abbey’ repeat the formula, now with the New York in the late 19th century as a backdrop. There are no queens here, but there are nobles who want to maintain their status above the new rich who have arrived in the city of great opportunities. A young woman from a good family (played by Meryl Streep’s youngest daughter) who has just been orphaned and penniless will find herself between these two worlds, represented by her uptight and wealthy aunt (Christine Baransky) and his new neighbor, the ambitious Mrs. Russell (Carrie Coon).

sanditon

Andrew Davis (‘Bridget Jones’s Diary’) adapts the last unfinished novel by Jane Austen, about a fishing village that at the beginning of the 19th century is preparing to host the construction of a large spa, called to revitalize the area. Charlotte, a fairly modern young woman for the time who has just arrived in the area, will witness the intrigues and alliances between her eccentric new neighbors.

The Great

From the English ballrooms of ‘The Bridgertons’, to the hectic Russian court. This series shows the rise to power of Catherine the Great (Elle Fanning), Empress of Russia for 34 years, from 1762 until her death at age 67. It is a period fiction, but it has a very current language and many comic elements.

Dickinson

Set in a time close to ‘The Bridgertons’, in the mid-19th century, it shows the American poet Emily Dickinson in his younger years. With a protagonist who bears many similarities to the most rebellious sister of the clan, Eloise, she bets on a language more typical of the 21st century and of the ‘millennial’ generation than of a period series.

Gentleman Jack

Another fiction set in the 19th century, specifically in Yorkshire in 1832, but more transgressive than the adventures of ‘The Bridgertons’. Based on the exciting life of the landowner and industrialist Anne Lister and their coded diaries, documenting a lifetime of lesbian relationshipsopenly shows a subject (female homosexuality) that in those years was absolutely taboo.