Ten shocking phrases from Lula at the launch of his candidacy

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva formalized this Saturday his candidacy for the elections, in an act in which sent a message of “hope” and claimed the protection of the environment and minorities against the “authoritarianism” of the Government of Jair Bolsonaro.

The leader of the Workers’ Party (PT) delivered a speech of about 40 minutes, with a clear humanistic accent, and then improvised another ten.

The former head of state is the favorite for the elections of October 2, for which the polls give him more than 40% of the voting intentions, compared to the 30% that Bolsonaro would achieve. These are ten impact statements from Lula’s speech during the launch of his candidacy, at a convention center in Sao Paulo:

1.-“I am sure that we are going to achieve the greatest peaceful revolution in history”.

2.- “We want to return so that no one ever dares to challenge democracy again and so that fascism is returned to the sewer of history, where it should never have come from.”

3.- “I was the victim of one of the greatest political and legal persecutions in the history of this country, a fact recognized by the Brazilian Supreme Court and the United Nations Organization, but do not expect resentments, grudges or desire for revenge from me.”

4.- “We want to unite democrats of all origins and shades, from the most varied political trajectories, from all social classes and all religious creeds to confront the totalitarian threat, hatred, violence, discrimination and exclusion that weigh on our country”.

5.- “Brazil needs to return to being a normal country, in the highest sense of the word. We are not the land of the Far West, where each imposes its own law, no!”.

6.- “He is not worthy of the title of ruler who is incapable of shedding a tear before human beings looking for food in garbage trucks or for the more than 660,000 Brazilians killed by covid; he can say he is a Christian, but he has no love for the neighbor”.

7.- “Without a cause, life loses meaning and I and all of us who are here together at this time have a cause: to restore the sovereignty of Brazil and the Brazilian people.”

8.- “Our democracy has been constantly attacked by the irresponsible and criminal policy of the current Government. They threaten, dismantle, scrap and put up for sale our most strategic companies, our oil, our public banks, our environment.”

9.- “Brazil is too big to be relegated to this sad role of a pariah in the world, due to submission, denial, truculence and aggression against our most important trading partners, causing enormous economic damage to the country” .

10.- “No country will be sovereign while women continue to be killed for being women and while people continue to be beaten and killed because of their sexual orientation.”