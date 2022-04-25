Ten simple exercises for after playing sports that help us avoid injuries

Practicing physical activity on a regular basis is beneficial for everyone, regardless of age or physical condition. However, sports practice must always be adapted to the needs and abilities of each person.

In this way, practice physical exercise is very beneficial, but practicing it correctly is essential.

For this reason, from the Professional College of Physiotherapists of the Community of Madrid (CPFCM) they explain that, in addition to remembering that we must practice physical activity on a regular basis, we must also remember the recovery after sports practice.

Thus, recovering after a sport session is essential for prevent and avoid injuries or other problems. For this reason, when we finish a gym session or any other sport, we should not just go and change, but we should remember to do recovery exercises.

What should we do when we finish training?

From the CPFCM they insist that, to finish a physical exercise routine correctly, you have to recuperate. Specifically, these physiotherapists remember that when you finish playing sports you have to reduce the pace gradually so that there is no sudden end.

“It is important not stop suddenly when we are going to finish playing sports, but do it progressively, slowing down, breathing deeply and trying to walk a few meters to slow down our heart rate and relax”, explains Montserrat Ruiz-Olivares, general secretary of the CPFCM.

Exercises to recover after playing sports

The CPFCM experts explain that active recovery after physical activity helps to normalize the cardiovascular and musculoskeletal system and prevents pain and injury.

Therefore, they recommend internalize the following routine of ten dynamic exercises that combine mobility with stretching in order to promote muscle recovery and avoid pain or stiffness.

The exercises that we must carry out are the following:

First of all, we must place our hands and knees on the ground and bring one leg forward, resting the foot on the ground. Later you have to change legs and, finally, when we have done the exercise with both legs, we must without taking our hands off the ground and raising our hips. To perform the second exercise we must lie face down on the ground and then support the hands and raise the trunk, looking up. Continuing with the hands resting on the ground, we must raise the gluteus upwards, creating a kind of arch with the body. The third exercise consists of, without taking your hands and feet off the ground, tilt your body forward and backward on the tips of your toes to stretch the calf. To perform the fourth exercise we must sit on the floor with our legs bent backwards, so that we will support the buttocks on the heels and recover the quadriceps. In the same position, for the fifth exercise, we will bring the trunk forward, keeping the legs bent, and trying to stretch the arms, touching the ground, as far as possible. We will repeat this exercise taking the arms to the right and left. Once arrived here, from the CPFCM they remember that the level of relaxation and recovery is already higher, so we will lie on our back, cross one leg over the other and alternately bring them towards the chest, stretching the gluteal area. To perform the seventh exercise, you have to rest your hands and knees on the ground again and turn your trunk on itself, raising your arm up and following it with your eyes. Later, we should sit on our heels and stretch our arms above our heads, crossing our hands and trying to stretch our back and upper limbs well. Now you have to lower your arms to the height of your face and stretch your body again, without taking your hands off, and with your palms facing out. Without leaving the previous position, in the last exercise, we must bring one arm behind our back while we turn our head to the same side as the arm and hold it with the other hand, stretching the neck muscles.

In short, from the Professional College of Physiotherapists of the Community of Madrid they remind us that we must repeat this routine every time we finish training and, in case it is difficult to understand it, they propose a series of videos on their channel Youtube to learn how to do it correctly.





