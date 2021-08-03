“Ten witnesses ready to speak”

«Towards a brutal showdown». The conflict between Meghan Markle and Buckingham Palace – related to the accusations of bullying rained on the head of the Duchess of Sussex – it could be very close to a turning point. According to the Mirror, in fact, the former American actress would have asked the Palace for the list of claims against her, so that they can be denied in detail, ‘point by point’.

On the other hand, months ago Queen Elizabeth has given a mandate to an independent legal team to shed light on the story and the investigation seems to be already bearing fruit. Also according to the tabloid, there would be “ten witnesses” ready to talk about Meghan’s alleged bullying with the his old staff, such as to make «toxic» the work environment: «There is a line of people who want to tell their version», it reads.

To think that it all began in the‘October 2018 with an email – revealed by the Times – where an assistant denounced the attitudes of Meghan, who had kicked out two collaborators and undermined the trust of a third party: “He bullied them to tears», wrote the newspaper, causing the immediate reply of Buckingham Palace. “We do not tolerate bullying and harassment, we will look into the case,” a spokesman said.

The question then passed on from the Crown human resources to an external team of investigators who began to question anyone who could bring useful elements to clarify the story. «Meghan is adamant, she thinks the staff was not up to par of their work,” added an insider. “He also said that his task was not pampering collaborators», wrote the biographer Lacey, Robert.

For her part, the former actress has branded the accusations of bullying received as a «premeditated defamatory campaign». In all likelihood, soon will be heard she too within the investigation: that’s why she wants to make herself find prepared. Once again he will have to defend himself, but far from the cameras.

