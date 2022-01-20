Ten years after the Utoya massacre, Breivik asks for parole and gives the Nazi salute

The right-wing extremist on video link from the Skien prison gymnasium





Ansa / CorriereTv



Anders Behring Breivik, the far-right killer responsible for the 2011 Oslo and Utoya massacre in which he killed 77 people, appeared in court several times giving the Nazi salute and with a white supremacist message both on his dark suit jacket and in a placard held in hand at today’s hearing in which, after 10 years behind bars, he asks for parole. Breivik, 42, has presented himself as the leader of a Norwegian neo-Nazi movement, suggesting that he will use the hearing as an opportunity to express his white supremacist views rather than as a serious attempt to get an early exit from a 21-year sentence. prison. Exactly what survivors and victims’ families feared. The hearing before the Telemark District Court in southern Norway is held in a gymnasium in Skien prison, 100 kilometers southwest of Oslo, where Breivik is being held. He always remained isolated from the other inmates. The court will have to consider whether Breivik is still so dangerous that the company needs extra protection against him thus keeping him in detention. The hearing is expected to last three days, but it will take several weeks before the sentence is announced. Experts say he is unlikely to be granted an early release.