Ten years later they arrest suspects in the murder of ‘Macho’ Camacho

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Heads down and surrounded by heavily armed police, the first suspects arrested nearly a decade after the shooting death of renowned Puerto Rican boxer Hector Camacho appeared in court Wednesday to face murder charges.

Five men are charged with the murder of the boxer nicknamed “Macho Camacho” and a friend as they sat in a Ford Mustang outside a bar in November 2012, a murder that shocked many who revered the boxer.

Three of the suspects were serving federal sentences for unrelated crimes and were flown in from Florida as part of what police called “Operation Knockout.” A fourth suspect was arrested in the predawn hours in the same city where Camacho was killed, walking out with only a towel around his waist minutes after police with long guns surrounded his home and banged on a window. A fifth suspect remains in a Puerto Rico prison for an unrelated case.

Authorities said two other suspects died in unrelated events in 2013 and 2015.

Hours after the suspects were charged, Camacho’s elderly mother walked into the Puerto Rico Department of Justice and raised her right fist.

“Justice! Justice has been served!” she exclaimed as her voice cracked.

Camacho, 50, was shot in the face and clinically brain dead but remained on life support for several days after the shooting as family members debated what to do while supporters held a vigil outside the hospital.

Former Puerto Rican boxer Victor Callejas, a close friend of Camacho, told The Associated Press that it was extremely important to him that several suspects were finally charged in the case as he continues to mourn the boxer: “He was not the type of person who was looking for enemies. On the contrary, he was always looking to make people laugh in one way or another. He was a unique character.”

Police said Camacho was shot while sitting outside a bar called “Azuquita” in the northern city of Bayamón, sitting in a car with a friend identified as Adrián Mojica Moreno, who had nine small bags of cocaine in his pocket and a tenth bag that was open. Moreno was also shot.

Janet Parra, a prosecutor who oversees the Justice Department’s drug and organized crime division, said she could not reveal a motive for the murder or share any evidence. However, she said authorities followed up on every tip received, noting that she sometimes led them to a dead end.

“We are not standing idly by,” he said.

Jessika Correa, who oversees the prosecutors, added that she was pleased with the arrests: “This case shook (the island)… A boxing star from Puerto Rico died.”

The suspects were identified as William Rodríguez Rodríguez, Luis Ayala García and Joshua Méndez Romero, who are being held on $800,000 bond. The fourth suspect was identified as Jesus Naranjo Adorno, held on $300,000 bond. The fifth was identified as Juan Figueroa Rivera, being held on $1 million bond.

His attorneys could not be immediately reached for comment.

“They did me justice,” Camacho’s mother said. “I can sleep peacefully. I can eat and drink a little cup of coffee in the morning.”