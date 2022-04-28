Ten years since Guardiola’s goodbye; a decade of nostalgia at Barça

BARCELONA — Pep Guardiola made official on April 27, 2012, ten years ago, the announcement that the Barcelona environment most suspected, and most feared at the time.

“I have emptied myself and I need to fill myself up. The demand has been very high and a coach must have the necessary energy to spread it to the players. I have to recover it and that is done by resting”, announced the Catalan coach, announcing that at the end of that season he would leave his position at the head of the Barça team “because I have the feeling that if I didn’t leave we would hurt each other”.

On April 27, 2012, the news broke within the Catalan entity. Guardiola made it public that he was leaving the Barcelona bench. AP

That happened six days after José Mourinho’s Real Madrid won 1-2 at the Camp Nou to sentence the League and after three of the elimination in the semifinals of the Champions League, the cruel night in which Messi sent two shots to the wood (a penalty) and Chelsea eliminated the champion.

And it happened in an ultimately surprising press conference, because then-president Sandro Rosell took advantage of it to unexpectedly announce (in that scenario) that Tito Vilanova, Pep’s second on the bench, would be his successor as head coach. “At the proposal of the sports management, the new Barça coach will be Tito Vilanova”, proclaimed Rosell, before the astonished look of a Guardiola who, knowing the decision, neither expected nor took good that the announcement was made at that time.

It will never be known if Guardiola would have made the same decision if those two fatal games had ended up smiling at Barça. IF he had beaten Real Madrid to keep the fight in the League and eliminated Chelsea to defend the continental crown won a year earlier… Although the coach, that morning of April 27, assured that the decision had been made for several months behind. “In the autumn I communicated the end of my stage, but I couldn’t tell the players because the coach is always a pillar of the group.”

After ten years Guardiola returns to star in a Champions League semifinal, now at the helm of Manchester City and facing Real Madrid against whom he will have to defend a minimum rent after Tuesday’s 4-3 at the Etihad, in a match that was not So different from that of April 24, 2012, when Chelsea survived at the Camp Nou in an unprecedented way and the fans, who at that time always filled the stadium, said goodbye to their Barça with a standing ovation of thanks.

The end of a stage as successful and brilliant as a whole as rarefied in recent months was understood. In December 2011, the azulgrana team won the Club World Cup by sweeping away young Neymar’s Santos (4-0) in what was considered an exhibition and which came to add a second title after the European Super Cup won in August after winning (2 -0) to Porto, but the season, behind closed doors, discovered that the relationship between Pep and some of the heavyweights in the squad was no longer the most fluid.

The maximum and non-negotiable daily demand that Guardiola transferred to his footballers (since the summer of 2008) caused some friction that over the months took the coach away from the hard core of the locker room. “We reached a point of tension, I on a personal level with him important and also of the locker room in general, it was a locker room that at that time had won everything. He was very worn out, he realized it and took a sabbatical year. He was up to the balls from all over the world”, revealed a few months ago Gerard Piqué, who explained that Pep “is a person who wants absolute control of everything that happens and in my case I started dating Shakira the year before and that to him… well , the relationship changed.

Also at that time it was speculated that his relationship with Lionel Messi was very deteriorated and that contemplating that he did not have the unquestionable support of the dressing room, he understood the need to leave. With that obvious phrase: “If I don’t go, we will hurt each other.”

After ten years, Pep is once again on the verge of a Champions League that was denied him both at Bayern Munich and in his first seasons at the helm of Manchester City, with whom he lost the final a year ago against Chelsea.

And Barcelona fans yearn to see how they eliminate Real Madrid while, looking back, they remember that April 27, 2012 when a stage began to end, the most brilliant in the modern history of the club and that it would be closed, definitively. , a month later, on May 25, winning his last title: the Copa del Rey against Athletic Bilbao (3-0) in Madrid.