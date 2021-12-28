Health

“Ten years to become a cold”

On the Omicron variant “It seems to me that the idea that Omicron is a little bit more is being consolidated less virulent than the Delta, considering how many people go to the hospital compared to the number of cases. It must be said that it will probably take no less than 10 years to become a simple cold“. This was stated by Massimo Andreoni, head of infectious disease at the Tor Vergata Polyclinic, on Cusano Italia Tv.

“Of course, if the cases increase so much, the hospitalizations will also increase. The transmissibility is of great concern of this variant – underlines Andreoni – which is already dominant in Italy, considering that it should have exceeded 50%. From a purely epidemiological point of view, the fact that the virus may have lost its virulence makes us happy, because we are waiting for the virus to adapt itself more and more to humans by becoming less aggressive “.

Speaking on the hypothesis of one reduction of quarantine for those vaccinated with three doses, Andreoni explains that “from a medical-epidemiological point of view it would be a mistake: we increase the risk that infected people can spread the virus further. The initial variant of the Coronavirus had a latency time that could even reach two weeks, as this incubation period has become faster, but it can even reach 7 days: reducing the quarantine to less than 7 days is risky, especially with such a contagious variant as this “.

