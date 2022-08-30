Ten years without Tony Scott: streaming options to remember Ridley’s ‘popcorn’ brother

ALICANTE. Ten years ago, at the end of August 2012, the British film director Tony Scott He got out of the car on the Vincent Thomas Bridge in San Pedro, California, left a note, climbed over the fence and, after a few seconds of hesitation, jumped. His lifeless body would later be recovered from the water by Los Angeles Police. For two years, there were conflicting accounts of what might have been going through his head, until the family admitted that Scott had cancer for years but he had decided to keep it private.

Be that as it may, we will no longer be able to enjoy new works by sir’s younger brother Ridley Scottwho although he began in the cinema (after his time in advertising and television) following in the footsteps of his brother, soon carved out a personal seal with a very particular style: both in the type of cinema he made, with no complexes ‘popcorn box‘, as with the way of doing it, baptized by critics (and willingly admitted by Scott) as ‘frantic camera‘.

Ten years have passed without the king of action movies and the thrillers of the eighties and nineties, but the fact that it has not billed more films does not mean that we cannot remember it with a marathon thanks to the platforms of streaming More popular. We begin the review of some (there are not all the ones that are, but they are all the ones that are) of the best options to remember the most ‘popcorn maker’ of the Scotts:

1. Love at close range (1993)

At the top of the list, and if you have the chance, the first thing to see in this particular marathon, is undoubtedly ‘Amor a quemarropa’ (True Romance), from 1993, which is the most tarantinian from Scott’s movies. Not in vain, the script is his own Tarantinowritten while working in a video store and before everything that is already in this movie became ‘Reservoir Dogs’ (1992) and ‘Pulp Fiction’ (1994).

Christian Slaterwho at that time had not yet squandered his label of young promise, plays a bookstore clerk who is a fan of kung-fu movies (does that sound familiar to you?), who by chance ends up stealing a fortune in cocaine from the most dangerous mobster of the place (Christopher Walken) and running away with a prostitute (Patricia Arquettestill a long way from becoming Medium’s card-slinging housewife) with whom he has fallen in love to get her away from her pimp (Gary Oldman). They also go out Brad Pitt, Dennis Hopper, Val Kilmer…and everything is boom, boom, ka-boom, and sparkling phrases between chases and shootouts. What more could you want?

*Available on Prime Video

2. The Last Boy Scout (1991)

Fortunately Bruce Willis he wasn’t a method actor, or the hangovers he had to play in the nineties would have ended his career long before his aphasia. In this film his character is called Joe Hallenbeck, but he could have been John McClane without any problem: a private detective in low hours, with marital problems (and with his daughter), money and alcohol. Everything changes when a ‘friend’ who wants him bad (it’s the one with whom his wife cheats on him) gives him a case that will lead to boom, boom, ka-boom.

For the occasion, Willis forms a tandem with Damon Wayans, who plays a rugby player with drug and gambling problems, at the heart of the case. In the end, as happens in these movies, the plot (of fixes) reaches the highest levels and everything ends in a big ka-boom. But along the way Willis has time to unleash a carousel of sarcastic phrases (unmatched that “if you touch me, I’ll kill you” and what happens next), distribute many blows, hit many shots and park in a pool. Oh, and reconcile with his wife and his daughter.

*Available on Movistar+

3. Top Gun (1986)

Little can be said about this film at this point, especially when precisely this year a belated sequel was released again starring a Tom Cruise who (at least on screen, you should see it up close) seems to have frozen his age like the Lestat he played years later in ‘Interview with the Vampire’. In any case, it is worth remembering just for the fact that it was the film that elevated Tony Scott to the altars of the ‘popcorn’ cinema and definitively launched Mr. Cruise’s career.

Along with good old Tom as Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell, who is both the best pilot one could face and the most undisciplined soldier in memory of his superior, all washed down with the rogue charm he conveys so well with your smile professionalstand out in this tape Val Kilmer like Iceman, Kelly McGillis like civilian instructor Charlie Blackwood, or Tom Skerrit like vipper. On the soundtrack shines’take my breath away‘, by Berlin, which in addition to this tape can be heard with a bit of luck in KISS FM. As a curiosity, Scott and Cruise would repeat the formula four years later in ‘Thunder days‘, this time with the F-1 as an excuse for the ‘frantic camera’, where the actor met his wife-to-be Nicole Kidman.

*Available on Netflix

4. The fire of revenge (2004)

It is said of this film that it is “Tony Scott’s best film with Denzel Washington“And it is that if in the eighties and early nineties the fetish of the British was Cruise, in the two thousand he was associated more often with Washington, who was already a consolidated and renowned dramatic actor, and turned towards the action hero (which today it is called the ‘syndrome of Liam Neeson‘). The whole film, in fact, revolves around the character of Washington, a former CIA agent who becomes a bodyguard for a cute little girl, Dakota Fanning.

It is also said that ‘The fire of revenge’ (‘Man on fire’), which lasts two and a half hours, is actually two films: the first half, more intimate, where we see the father-son relationship between Washington and Fanning grow; and the second, after the bad guys kidnap her, which, guess what, is very, very ka-boom. come out too Radha Mitchell, Mark Anthony (who doesn’t sing, thank God) and a Christopher Walken which by then was another ‘camera frenetic’ regular. The best, the moment under the highway bridge with Washington introducing an explosive in the noble zone of one of the kidnappers. Imagine how it ends.

*Available on Netflix and Prime Video

5. Déjà vu (2006)

A movie about time travel and changing the past that’s less convoluted than it pretends, and actually offers a pretty satisfying justification for the timeline paradox that ‘Return to the future‘ resolved with “a wizard did it” (quoting the Xena from the episode ‘The Treehouse of Terror X’ of ‘The Simpson‘, in 1999). Although it begins with a brainy and scientifically plausible approach and ends up being circular, as befits a story of time travel, the film does not shy away (of course) from the ka-boom.

we have again to Denzel Washingtonwho is still determined to be ‘The last great hero’ is still a great actor and becomes the best of the film, this time as the ATF agent Doug Carlin. Around it, Paula Patton (also common in action movies of this century), Val Kilmer (wow!), Jim Caviezel, Adam Goldberg either Elle Fanning. The story begins with a terrorist attack and a message on Carlin’s answering machine and ends… with a terrorist attack and a message on Carlin’s answering machine. See the title.

*Available on Disney+