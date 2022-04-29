Tena assures that the Guatemalan National Team “wants to do something special” and explains why he did not line up Óscar Santis at the start – Prensa Libre

Tena highlighted the disposition of his players for giving a good match against Mexico after they had a few hours of rest since before arriving in Orlando they spent several hours trapped in the Houston airport due to bad weather that delayed the departure of their plane to the city of Florida.

“It’s a very tight-knit group. you know you want to do something special . The primary objective is to qualify for the World Cup, but the team plays with personality, they want the ball, they want to play, They have quality players. We still have a long way to go, but we are on the right track”, he explained. Luis Fernando Tena who, with the draw against the Mexicans, extended their undefeated record with Guatemala to three wins and one draw.

“Mexico’s first half was fast, put pressure on us and had good technique. We would have liked to have had more time with the ball, it was hard for us to keep it. In the second half we couldn’t get anything, but we defended ourselves well“, showed off Tenawho as coach of Mexico won the gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics.

The 64-year-old strategist has won as Guatemalan coach Cuba, Haiti and El Salvador, in addition to the tie with Mexico. Tena trusted that the progress of his management, which began in December, will be seen in June when his team debuts in the Concacaf Nations League.

Tena justified that he did not line up the scorer from the start Óscar Santis, who came on as a substitute at minute 73 against Mexico, because the first half was not going to be conducive to displaying their offensive football.

“We knew that the start of the game would be like this, a lot of speed, dynamics from Mexico. We needed players who struggled with the recovery of the ball, those are not the conditions for Óscar, who is more offensive”, he concluded.