Tenacious opposition to a bill on “unnecessary” abortion

In the midst of a heated public hearing criticized by deponents and senators, the Justice Department, the medical establishment and feminist groups yesterday rejected the Senate 693, which would restrict the right to abortion to 22 weeks of gestation, considering that it is “unnecessary” and takes away women’s rights.

“The medical criterion must be respected. (…) It would be placing an undue burden on that mother when she especially has a medical plan. If she does not have a medical plan, it would be putting the poor women of this country in a very complicated situation, ”said the secretary of JusticeDomingo Emanuelli, at the second public hearing to discuss the project in the Leopoldo Figueroa room of the Capitol.

The secretary denounced the treatment he received during his shift because he considered that his right to freedom of expression was restricted. He insisted that Senator Joanne Rodríguez Veve, who chairs the Committee on Life and Family Affairs, constantly interrupted him and tried to direct her responses.

“Let respect run evenly, from you to me. It has restricted my right of expression. I feel intimidated in the way that you are asking me. He hasn’t let me answer him. What you want is to guide my answers, but I owe it to the people of Puerto Rico and you are putting doctors in a legal problem,” Emanuelli pointed out.

Project 693 is co-authored by seven legislators, but only one of them, Senator Rodríguez Veve, from Dignity Projectattended the second public hearing.

Mr. Emanuelli stated that the measure establishes a feasibility term above medical criteria and would entail an undue burden on health professionals and women.

“States cannot impose undue burdens in relation to this right (abortion). We understand that a specific term should not be established, but should be left to the discretion of the doctor”Emanuelli insisted, to which the senator acknowledged that they would amend the measure.

In their question time, some legislators thought that the treatment offered to the Secretary of Justice and other deponents for insisting on the interruption and debating the personal opinions of the people summoned to testify was disrespectful.

“It is not my position, as a legislator, to ensure that the witnesses adjust their testimonies to what we want. This is not a court, this is a place where we try, recognizing the differences that exist between us, to promote a frank and honest dialogue. I am afraid that is not the tone that has prevailed on the part of the chairmanship of Mrs. Rodríguez Veve’s commission”, said María de Lourdes Santiago, spokesperson for the Puerto Rican Independence Party (PIP).

Medical class opposes

Doctors consulted, in the second part of the hearing, reiterated that the bill represents a risk for the services offered by gynecologists in hospitals and clinics, since it would create a false impression that pregnancy terminations are not regulated or are pressed.

Senator Rodríguez Veve indicated that one of the amendments that could be considered would be to change that gestational stage, of 22 weeks, to leave it based on medical criteria.

Despite this approach, the gynecologists insisted that, in any case, this project is unnecessary because there is no public health problem since abortions in the third trimester are less than 1%.

Dr. Annette Pérez Delboy explained that the viability of a fetus is indeterminate due to a number of factors. In addition, she pointed out that the photographs of fetuses presented on the screens in the room clearly showed that they are not 22-week-old babies.

The president of College of Surgeon Physicianss, Víctor Ramos, agreed with the Secretary of Justice that the measure imposes an undue burden on prenatal health professionals.

In addition, he indicated that another problem that the legislation could generate would be that “more doctors leave Puerto Rico or stop giving birth” to a population that is already quite vulnerable. She explained that greater restrictions on women’s rights put their health and prenatal care at risk.

“We are opposed to criminalizing the practice of medicine (…) The problem, as I have said in some interviews, is that this is not an issue like car assembly. The project wants everything to be the same and the reality of each birth is unique and individual. The discussions that obstetricians have with mothers are individual,” Ramos said.

“Criminalizes women”

Faced with questions from Senator Rodríguez Veve about whether they identify themselves as feminists, leaders of organizations in defense of reproductive and sexual rights denounced that the questions had nothing to do with the measure under discussion. They stressed that this project aims to criminalize pregnant people who decide not to continue an unwanted pregnancy.

“We are here because of the voices that do not reach us. Precisely because of the violence and because they are criminalized for their decisions. There are testimonies that are accepted and others that are criminalized”, insisted Mayra Díaz Torres, of Free, Safe and Accessible Abortion.

Organizations such as Taller Salud, Proyecto Matria, Aborto Libre and the Puerto Rican Association for Family Welfare (Profamilias) agreed that project 693 stigmatizes the right to abortion on the island and would represent a setback in the struggle that thousands of women in the history of Puerto Rico.

“Being a feminist is not in contravention of being a Christian. I am a Christian, I believe in God, but that does not prevent me from being objective about women’s rights,” highlighted Senator Migdalia González Arroyo, who also co-chaired the hearing as the president of the Committee on Women’s.

For his part, Rodríguez Veve insisted that performing an abortion on the island is legal at any time. In practice, however, most abortions are performed in the first trimester, according to perinatologists consulted by The new day.

The legislator, who took more than an hour to question the deponents, stressed in several instances that this project emulates North American legislation. She pointed out that 43 states already regulate abortion and that Puerto Rico should not be the exception.

“In Puerto Rico, there has never been legislation to restrict abortion. It is one of the least restrictive jurisdictions in relation to abortion… and it is to this scenario that we dedicate ourselves”, indicated Rodríguez Veve.

In opposition to his proposals, the Secretary of Justice insisted that the Constitution of Puerto Rico is of greater scope in relation to fundamental rights such as privacy.

“We must legislate for the people. (…) I don’t get carried away by how many states (restrict or limit it). Also, in many states the death penalty is allowed, and here it will not be applied,” Emanuelli said.

The president of the Senate, José Luis Dalmau Santiago, and also co-author of the measure, announced the holding of public hearings a few weeks ago. However, none have been presented.

The popular senator’s press advisor, José Cruz, told The new day that Dalmau Santiago has not yet attended due to commitments on his calendar. “That does not mean that he has not been pending. There, the group of advisers from his office has been,” Cruz said.

The last to depose was the former president of the Senate Eduardo Bhatia, who also agreed that this project would create a public health problem, since it could cause the use of clandestine clinics.

“The Puerto Rico that we all long for is one where women can make informed, safe and fearless medical decisions. We long for a town where there is no child abandonment, where there is no incest, where cases of sexual violence are less and less. That is what they are called to legislate, not to criminalize women and doctors”, concluded Bhatia in her presentation.

For today, the third public is summoned to discuss the project with testimonies in favor of the legislative piece.