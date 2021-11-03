Tencent announces its first chips, joining the struggle for Chinese hardware independence – Nerd4.life

For some time now, several Chinese companies have been experimenting with the creation of chips, including processors with a power not too dissimilar to that of the first generation Ryzen and GPUs now on par in power with Western ones such as Tianshu Zhixin’s Big Island. It is therefore not surprising that the internet giant enters the silicon field Tencent Holdings which made its contribution to China’s hardware independence struggle with three chips presented at the company’s annual summit.

We don’t know if any manufacturers have already received the chips, but it’s possible given the speed at which Tencent has moved. We are talking about a giant, but we are talking about an internet giant, which also has the Riot Games of League of Legends among its ranks, which created its division dedicated to chips only in 2020. But it invests in Chinese startups like Enflame Technology, and has already come to produce a chip for theartificial intelligence, a chip for i cloud server and a chip dedicated to the video compression.

It must be said that the speed with which Chinese companies are moving towards technological self-sufficiency does not seem completely spontaneous spontaneous. In fact, it seems to be a response to the government’s appeal that has made Chinese hardware independence a priority, obviously following the friction with the United States and sanctions on semiconductors. Hence billions of investments, needed to fill years of technology gap, which have fueled the research and development departments of several Chinese tech giants.

Also Baidu has produced artificial intelligence chips for the automotive industry while Alibaba created a 5 nanometer chip for the servers that are also the target of the team created by ByteDance. Among other things, for the company behind TikTok, the question could be about survival, as for Tencent. Both companies earn huge sums with web applications and are likely to have every intention of making Xi Jinping as happy as possible to avoid the risk of new censorship. Among other things, Tencent has also suffered a good blow from the new government sanctions on video games, with a drastic drop in the stock market of 8%.