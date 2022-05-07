Tencent claims that buying companies is good for the player

Tencent is a giant that in recent years has been the subject of several news related to the purchase of companies within the video game industry, but despite being one of the big players in the sector, its leaders are not too talkative. This situation has changed thanks to an interview that Steven Ma, senior vice president of Tencent, has granted to Venturebeat. In it, the executive affirms that the wave of large operations that we are experiencing is good for the player.

“One of the things that players should understand is that the reason for these types of acquisitions is that the cost of development is getting higher,” says Steven Ma when asked if players should worry about operations such as buying Activision Blizzard by Microsoft or Bungie by Sony “Activision may be a special case, but a lot of studio buyouts happen because if you want to make great games, innovative, quality games, the development costs can be expensive. of 100, 200 or 300 million dollars”.

“[Los estudios] they need the support of large companies and platforms”, continues the vice president of Tencent. “That’s why these deals happen. I think the results are clear. We will have more high quality games. That’s good for the players.” Although Steven Ma defends the existence of large video game companies, he remembers that phenomena such as PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds began as very small projects. Perhaps it is for this reason that Tencent has an egg in every basket.

Over the last year Tencent, which is considered the world’s largest video game company, has bought Sumo Digital (Sackboy), Turtle Rock Studios (Back 4 Blood) and QLOC among other companies. He has also invested in Remedy Entertainment (Control), Bloober Team (The Medium), Playtonic Games (Yooka-Laylee), and has become the largest investor in Tequila Works (RiME).

During the interview, Steven Ma is also asked about the sale of Square Enix’s western studios and his intention to invest some of the money in blockchain. The executive affirms that technology plays a fundamental role in the sector, but defends that the “most important” thing in the video game industry is gameplay. In second place is the narrative and then comes the technology.