Tencent has acquired Turtle Rock Studios, the developer of Back 4 Blood – Nerd4.life

Tencent acquired Turtle Rock Studios, the software house to which we owe the recent Back 4 Blood and the two Left 4 Dead. More precisely, it acquired Slamfire, the company that controls Turtle Rock.

So Turtle Rock will become part of the Chinese giant Tencent, while maintaining its operational and organizational autonomy. The studio will remain located in Lake Forest, USA and will continue to be directed by its founders, Phil Robb and Chris Ashton.

The acquisition will have no effect on Back 4 Blood, which remains a Warner Bros. Games game and will be operated as such.

Steve Goldstein, president and chief executive officer of Turtle Rock Studios, said of the acquisition: “We look forward to joining the Tencent family. Tencent’s partners, its global reach, deep gaming knowledge and unprecedented support will help us create the highly ambitious titles we’ve always dreamed of, allowing us to maintain our autonomy and our independent spirit.“

Tencent also said it was enthusiastic about the acquisition, through the voice of the chief strategy officer Eddie Chan: “We are huge fans of Turtle Rock games, especially the way they create great online co-op games. We can’t wait to learn about their next project and be part of their future.“

Turtle Rock is certainly not the first Western studio acquired by Tencent, which already owns giants such as Riot Games and shares of Epic Games. Of course, it does reflect how the Chinese multinational continues to expand in the West, while being downsized at home.