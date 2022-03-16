Tencent, the Chinese giant that owns ‘Fortnite’, begins to look at Spanish studios and buys Tequila Works

Tequila Works is one of the leading Spanish studios in terms of quality. All of its games have a taste for detail and a spectacular artistic finish, and such memorable titles as ‘RiME’, ‘GYLT’, ‘Deadlight’ or ‘The Sexy Brutale’ have come out of it. The company is based in Madrid, currently working on ‘Song of Nunu – A League of Legends Story’, and it is possibly that foray into the franchise that has led to the owner of it, the Chinese Tencent, becomes the majority shareholder of Tequila.

Tencent has a very aggressive strategy based on the purchase of shareholders of very diverse studios around the world, such as Inflexion Games, Turtle Rock Studios or those that have given them their most famous properties: Epic Games, creators of ‘Fortnite’, and ‘League of Legends’, from Riot Games. In the case of Tequila, it is a purchase of the majority of the studio’s shareholders, although how much has not been specified.

Limits and opportunities

Raúl Rubio, CEO of Tequila Softworks, has stated regarding the acquisition, that “there is a limit to what you can grow by yourself. (…) Tencent respects our independence and creative freedom. This partnership will allow us to focus on taking the original IPs we’re known for to greater heights.”

For now, the acquisition will not lead to changes in the company’s future plans, which will continue to maintain creative autonomy to generate their own projects. The presence in its portfolio of a game from the ‘League of Legends’ franchise, however, suggests that next steps may be aimed at developing games for this and other properties of the Chinese conglomerate, in a similar vein to what will happen to it to Fortiche, the French studio creator of ‘Arcane’, and which has just received a considerable stake in its shareholding from Riot Games.