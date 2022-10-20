tender declarations for their tenth wedding anniversary

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel got married on October 19, 2012.

It’s a very symbolic date for Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel. This Wednesday, the couple has, in fact, celebrated their ten years of marriage. The two stars have been making perfect love since 2007. After a brief separation in 2011, they got engaged in December of the same year before uniting on October 19, 2012 in Italy. Together, they give birth to two boys: Randall Timberlake (born in 2015) and Phineas (born in 2020). On the occasion of this anniversary, the spouses did not hesitate to make adorable declarations of love on Instagram. Justin Timberlake has shared a series of snaps with his wife. We can see them eating pasta, enjoying their holidays or even at the photocall of the Dior fashion show during Paris Fashion Week where they caused a sensation. The singer accompanied the photos with a tender message to the actress: “10 years is not enough! You make me a better husband and father every day! I love you so much, beautiful human! »

A top-secret second marriage?

Jessica Biel, for her part, also shared a series of photos with her husband on her Instagram account: “Being married to you is the adventure of a lifetime! I like you. She notably shared completely new information in her story. Indeed, the actress reveals that this…

