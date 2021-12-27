Tenders: goodbye to paper, digital announcement for all tenders – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – ROME, DEC 26 – The era of paper ends in public tenders and in the assignment of services and supplies by public administrations. From 1 January 2022, in fact, the digital-type call for all tenders prepared by Anac becomes operational, starting the open telematic procedure with which the contracting stations will henceforth carry out all assignments.



“This decision – underlines Giuseppe Busia, president of the National Anti-Corruption Authority – marks an important step in the modernization of the public procurement system in Italy and in the digitization of procedures.



We carry out one of the commitments undertaken by the Authority within the Pnrr, promoting greater quality and efficiency of the activity of the contracting stations. The digital call will support the access of small and medium-sized enterprises to the market, thanks to the dissemination of information and a more adequate timing, and will guarantee a wider transparency of public documents and publicity of tenders “.



The object of the standard tender is the awarding of services and supplies in ordinary sectors, for an amount equal to or greater than the Community threshold, awarded with the criterion of the most economically advantageous offer according to the best quality / price ratio. In this way, the national e-Procurement system is implemented, through the end-to-end digitization of public procurement processes. (HANDLE).

