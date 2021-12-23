tenders of 26 and 29 December postponed

This was decided by the League assembly due to the increase in infections in the various formations

The Covid emergency stops Serie B. Due to the increase in infections in the various formations of the cadet championship, the assembly of the League met in the morning to decide the postponement of the last day of the first leg and the first of the return scheduled for 26 and 29 December. The two rounds will be recovered respectively on January 15 (the 19.a outward) and the January 22 (1.a return).

On January 13, however, the recovery of the two postponed matches will be played Benevento-Monza And Lecce-Vicenza. The championship will always end on May 6 and two further midweek rounds will be added and announced later. Seven teams are struggling with a large number of positive athletes. It is about Ascoli, Pordenone, Monza, Lecce, Pisa, Como, Vicenza and Spal. The most worrying situation is recorded in Ferrara due to an outbreak with at least twenty infected people. President Tacopina even before the decisions of the League had decided to stop the team by suspending the sale of tickets for the double home round of 26 and 29 December against Benevento and Pisa. The same thing happened at Monza, which after being stopped by Atts Brianza for the match against Benevento will not be able to take the field even against Perugia and Reggina.

The two-day program postponed

Matchday 19 (15 January 2022)

Parma-Crotone

Spal-Benevento

Pordenone-Lecce

Reggina-Brescia

Monza-Perugia

Citadel-Cosenza

Cremonese-Como

Vicenza-Alessandria

Ternana-Ascoli

Pisa-Frosinone

Matchday 20 (January 22, 2022)

Parma-Frosinone

Alessandria-Benevento

Brescia-Ternana

Spal-Pisa

Monza-Reggina

Como-Crotone

Vicenza-Cittadella

Perugia-Pordenone

Cosenza-Ascoli

Lecce-Cremonese