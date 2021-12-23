tenders of 26 and 29 December postponed
This was decided by the League assembly due to the increase in infections in the various formations
The Covid emergency stops Serie B. Due to the increase in infections in the various formations of the cadet championship, the assembly of the League met in the morning to decide the postponement of the last day of the first leg and the first of the return scheduled for 26 and 29 December. The two rounds will be recovered respectively on January 15 (the 19.a outward) and the January 22 (1.a return).
On January 13, however, the recovery of the two postponed matches will be played Benevento-Monza And Lecce-Vicenza. The championship will always end on May 6 and two further midweek rounds will be added and announced later. Seven teams are struggling with a large number of positive athletes. It is about Ascoli, Pordenone, Monza, Lecce, Pisa, Como, Vicenza and Spal. The most worrying situation is recorded in Ferrara due to an outbreak with at least twenty infected people. President Tacopina even before the decisions of the League had decided to stop the team by suspending the sale of tickets for the double home round of 26 and 29 December against Benevento and Pisa. The same thing happened at Monza, which after being stopped by Atts Brianza for the match against Benevento will not be able to take the field even against Perugia and Reggina.
The two-day program postponed
Matchday 19 (15 January 2022)
Parma-Crotone
Spal-Benevento
Pordenone-Lecce
Reggina-Brescia
Monza-Perugia
Citadel-Cosenza
Cremonese-Como
Vicenza-Alessandria
Ternana-Ascoli
Pisa-Frosinone
Matchday 20 (January 22, 2022)
Parma-Frosinone
Alessandria-Benevento
Brescia-Ternana
Spal-Pisa
Monza-Reggina
Como-Crotone
Vicenza-Cittadella
Perugia-Pordenone
Cosenza-Ascoli
Lecce-Cremonese