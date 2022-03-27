Tenfield.com » Alonso, World Cup hat trick

Alonso, World Cup hat trick

Diego Alonso’s debut as coach of Uruguay could not have been better, he won the three games he played and managed to qualify for the World Cup early.

The world celebration of Diego Alonso. The DT achieved three wins in a row.

Martin Bachs 26 March, 2022

Better impossible. Uruguay qualified for the 2022 Qatar World Cup with the timely change of DT. The shock of the arrival of Diego Alonso had a short-term effect, not only did it change the face of the team but it also managed to win the three games it played in a row.

After an adverse streak of 5 games without winning and the last 4 with consecutive losses, they led to the dismissal of coach Oscar Tabárez. The ‘Tornado’ came at a critical moment, Uruguay was in seventh place and at risk of being left out.

The Tornado’s debut was with a 1:0 win against Paraguay in Asunción with the exclusive goal of Luis Suárez, the team’s all-time top scorer. At the close of the double date, Uruguay played a round game in the Centennial by thrashing Venezuela. Rodrigo Bentancur, Giorgian De Arrascaeta and the insatiable Edinson Cavani and Luis Suárez scored the goals of the crushing 4:1.

The finishing touch came with the long-suffering 1:0 win against Peru, also at the legendary Centenario Stadium, overwhelmed by the public. Alonso in just three dates achieved something unthinkable: he took Uruguay out of the CTI and stamped the passport directly in Qatar.

ALONSO USED 19 PLAYERS: In the three games played, the only three players who were on the pitch for 270 minutes were Sergio Rochet, Ronald Araújo and Matias Olivera. In addition, those who were always starters, although at some point they were replaced: Diego Godin, Jose Maria Gimenez, Facundo Pellistri -the great novelty of the DT-Federico Valverde, Rodrigo Bentancur and Luis Suarez. They complete the list of players used by the celestial driver in this world hat trick: Giorgian De Arrascaeta, Darwin Núñez, Damián Suárez, Lucas Torreira, Edinson Cavani, Maximiliano Gómez, Martín Cáceres, Agustín Canobbio, Mauro Arambarri and Matías Vecino.

Diego Alonso, the Tornado that changed the face of Uruguay. The shock was World.