Tenfield.com » Cavani, pain, resignation and farewell?

Cavani, pain, resignation and farewell?

Edinson Cavani suffered a muscular ailment in the right calf. And Diego Rossi debuted in the major.

Edinson Cavani, with an evident gesture of pain, leaves the field accompanied by Alfredo Montes and Dr. Alberto Pan, health components.

Marcelo Cozza 29 March, 2022

Injured… Edinson Cavani was only 25 minutes on the court. The striker felt a “prick” in his right calf, sat down on the grass and immediately requested the change. He walking, with an obvious gesture of resignation, he went straight to the bench of substitutes. Was it your last playoff game? Everything indicates yes.

White… Uruguay wore a completely white outfit. And it was for the second time in a row at the visitor level for the qualifying rounds in the “Alonso era”. The numbers are widely favorable, with two wins over Paraguay in Asunción and against Chile in Santiago, scoring three goals converted and none conceded. The color white is, at least under Alonso’s command, synonymous with celestial fortune.

Compatriots… Martín Lasarte, the coach, Sebastián Eguren, the assistant, and Professor Alejandro Souto, physical trainer, are the Uruguayans of the trans-Andean team’s coaching staff. Chile finished in seventh position in the qualifying rounds. And the Lasarte cycle came to an end.

Presences… Uruguay will participate in Qatar 2022 for the sixteenth time in the World Cup. He was champion in France 1924, Holland 1928, Uruguay 1930 and Brazil 1950. And he was also present in the editions of Switzerland 1954, Chile 1962, England 1966, Mexico 1970, Germany 1974, Mexico 1986, Italy 1990, Korea/Japan 2002, South Africa 2010, Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018.

Record… Uruguay equaled its best record, qualifying for the fourth time in a row to the final phase of a World Cup: South Africa 2010, Brazil 2014, Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022. Until now, the longest series of consecutive appearances had taken place between Chile 1962, England 1966, Mexico 1970 and Germany 1974.

Rivals… On Friday, starting at 1:00 p.m. in our country, at the Doha Congress and Exhibition Center, the draw for the Qatar 2022 World Cup calendar will take place. Uruguay will not be the seeded team: it will occupy the pot number 2. The opening match will be played on Monday, November 21, and the final, on Sunday, December 18.

Debutante… Diego Rossi made his senior debut for the Uruguayan national team. The striker wore the number 8 on the back of his white alternative jersey. Dream fulfilled.