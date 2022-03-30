Tenfield.com » Cavani, pain, resignation and farewell?

James 6 hours ago Sports Leave a comment 62 Views

Cavani, pain, resignation and farewell?

Edinson Cavani suffered a muscular ailment in the right calf. And Diego Rossi debuted in the major.

Edinson Cavani, with an evident gesture of pain, leaves the field accompanied by Alfredo Montes and Dr. Alberto Pan, health components.