Tenfield.com » Everything to win in the Cup

Everything to win in the Cup

Peñarol plays against Olimpia of Paraguay, at 9:30 p.m. at the Champion of the Century Stadium for the Copa Libertadores. The aurinegro lost in Santa Fe and needs to win.

Agustín Álvarez Martínez is going to revive the goal cry; he hasn’t converted since October of last year.

Paul Montano April 12, 2022

The charcoal burner has his first night of the Copa Libertadores against Olimpia, at 9:30 p.m., at the Campeón del Siglo Stadium against Olimpia. Mauricio Larriera’s “new” team plays a game steeped in history and in the present, with great dimension due to the points in dispute. Peñarol, after the defeat against Colón in Santa Fe, is excited about winning.

The reservation of most of the starters last Saturday against Liverpool showed, on rotation days due to simultaneous competition, the value of a key point to think about taking off. So, from Kevin Dawson in the goal, to the defensive zone with Ramón Arias and Juan Manuel Ramos, like Walter Gargano together with Damián Musto in midfield and the attack they will return to the usual eleven. Pablo Ceppelini -the previous week with two goals in the Cup and in the Apertura-, Federico Carrizo and Agustín Álvarez Martínez -the VAR annulled a goal and could not break the adverse streak without converting- will be from the start.

Matías Aguirregaray is on the squad and his return is likely. The 23 players called up also feature Neto Volpi, Edgar Elizalde, Agustín Da Silveira, Facundo Bonifazi, Rodrigo Saravia, Agustín Álvarez Wallace, Bryan Olivera, Alejo Cruz, Brian Mansilla, Ruben Bentancourt and Lucas Viatri.

Olimpia has goalkeeper Gastón Oliveira, former River Plate and national team. It is directed by the former Paraguayan soccer player, central defender, Julio César Cáceres, a World Cup player with the red-and-white in Korea and Japan 2002, in Germany 2006 and in South Africa 2010.

Peñarol reissues a cup duel from the legend of 1960, in the first final, to the present day with the premise of victory.