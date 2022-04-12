Tenfield.com » Everything to win in the Cup

Sports

Peñarol plays against Olimpia of Paraguay, at 9:30 p.m. at the Champion of the Century Stadium for the Copa Libertadores. The aurinegro lost in Santa Fe and needs to win.

Agustín Álvarez Martínez is going to revive the goal cry; he hasn’t converted since October of last year.