Tenfield.com » Lasarte and the Chilean “miracle”

Lasarte and the Chilean “miracle”

“Get the result we need and also a bit of fortune,” said Martín Lasarte.

The Uruguayan Martin Lasarte coach of Chile.

Marcelo Cozza 28 March, 2022

The Chilean team plays all or nothing. They need to beat Uruguay, and hope that Peru doesn’t beat Paraguay and that Colombia doesn’t beat Venezuela either.

“We have to get the result we need and then have a bit of luck. Thats the reality. We have doubts about the team that Uruguay can use, given that they are classified and perhaps their coach wants to rotate. We have an unknown of what equipment they can use”, expressed our compatriot Martín Lasarte, in a press conference that he gave this Monday at noon.

If he does not qualify for the World Cup, his contract will end next Thursday. Otherwise, it will be automatically extended until participation in Qatar 2022.

The coach is accompanied in the coaching staff by the Uruguayans Sebastián Eguren and Professor Alejandro Souto.

On the other hand, it will be played to a full stadium, in the charming San Carlos de Apoquindo of the Catholic University. The 16,000 tickets put up for sale have already been placed, despite their high price, which in Uruguayan currency, ranged from 1,000 to 12,000 pesos.