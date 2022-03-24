Tenfield.com » The team behind the canvas

The team behind the canvas

Diego Alonso will officially announce the formation of the Uruguayan team on Thursday at the Centenario Stadium.

The flags of the AUF and Uruguay, on the poles that appear behind the tarps that cover the courts of the Celeste Complex.

Marcelo Cozza 23 March, 2022

Uruguay receives Peru, in a true “final” of qualifying rounds. The conquest of a victory will give the sky-blue qualification to the Qatar World Cup.

The starting eleven would be with Sergio Rochet, Ronald Araújo, José María Giménez, Diego Godín, Mathías Olivera, Facundo Pellistri, Lucas Torreira or Giorgian De Arrascaeta, Rodrigo Bentancur, Federico Valverde, Luis Suárez and Darwin Núñez or Edinson Cavani.

DIEGO ALONSO DE NEGRO, GODÍN AND PELLISTRI DE ORANJA

Diego Alonso, dressed completely in black, was extremely active and took the lead in the 45-minute tactical rehearsal that took place this Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. on field number 1 of the AUF sports complex .

Diego Godín and Facundo Pellistri, with orange vests, turned out to be the wild cards of the work in reduced spaces, with most of the selected ones face to face. A group wearing yellow bibs and the rest with light blue divers. Manuel Ugarte –he joined the day- and Fabricio Díaz, had minutes entering and leaving the field continuously.

A patrol car, with police officers, was stationed at the same entrance door, fulfilling the security function and also not allowing the gaze of strangers from outside the sports center.

The 27 players that make up the squad, along with the components of the coaching staff, meet concentration regimen in the sports complex itself. One goalkeeper and three field players must be left out of the substitute bench.

Nine celestial at risk “yellow”. They are Diego Godín, Ronald Araújo, José María Giménez, Mathías Olivera, Martín Cáceres, Rodrigo Bentancur, Facundo Pellistri, Edinson Cavani and Maximiliano Gómez. If they are booked, they will miss the game against Chile, on Tuesday the 29th in Santiago.

Uruguay for a world victory.