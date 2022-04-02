Tenfield.com » World Cup Rivals
World Cup rivals
Uruguay is part of Group H of the Qatar World Cup. The team will debut on Thursday, November 24 against South Korea, on Monday 28 it will be against Portugal and on Friday, December 2, against Ghana.
The sky-blue celebration of Diego “Ruso” Pérez together with Sebastián Eguren and Walter Gargano against South Korea for the round of 16 of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.
April 1, 2022
April 1, 2022
Uruguay knows its rivals for the Qatar World Cup after the draw that took place on Friday at the Doha Congress and Exhibition Center. The sky-blue will play in Group H, after having been originally assigned to Group G, but since Brazil was seeded, they finally got H.
The sky-blue will debut against South Korea on Thursday, November 24, at 10:00 a.m. in our country at the Education City Stadium.
The second game will be against Portugal, on Monday, November 28, at 4:00 p.m. in our country at the Lusail Stadium.
And the third, against Ghana, on Friday, December 2, at 12:00 noon in our country, at the Al Janoub Stadium.
The winner of the group from Uruguay will meet in the round of 16 with the second in group G, which includes Brazil. Meanwhile, the second in the key of our selection will face the first in group G.
WORLD CUP OF QATAR 2022
GROUP A
Taste
Netherlands
Senegal
Ecuador
B GROUP
England
United States
Iran
Scotland, Wales or the Ukraine.
GROUP C
Argentina
Mexico
Poland
Saudi Arabia
GROUP D
France
Denmark
Tunisia
Peru, United Arab Emirates or Australia
GROUP E
Spain
Germany
Japan
Costa Rica or New Zealand
GROUP F
Belgium
Croatia
Morocco
Canada
GROUP G
Brazil
Serbian
Switzerland
Cameroon
GROUP H
Portugal
Ghana
Uruguay
South Korea