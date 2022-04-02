Tenfield.com » World Cup Rivals

World Cup rivals

Uruguay is part of Group H of the Qatar World Cup. The team will debut on Thursday, November 24 against South Korea, on Monday 28 it will be against Portugal and on Friday, December 2, against Ghana.

The sky-blue celebration of Diego “Ruso” Pérez together with Sebastián Eguren and Walter Gargano against South Korea for the round of 16 of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Uruguay knows its rivals for the Qatar World Cup after the draw that took place on Friday at the Doha Congress and Exhibition Center. The sky-blue will play in Group H, after having been originally assigned to Group G, but since Brazil was seeded, they finally got H.

The sky-blue will debut against South Korea on Thursday, November 24, at 10:00 a.m. in our country at the Education City Stadium.

The second game will be against Portugal, on Monday, November 28, at 4:00 p.m. in our country at the Lusail Stadium.

And the third, against Ghana, on Friday, December 2, at 12:00 noon in our country, at the Al Janoub Stadium.

The winner of the group from Uruguay will meet in the round of 16 with the second in group G, which includes Brazil. Meanwhile, the second in the key of our selection will face the first in group G.

WORLD CUP OF QATAR 2022

GROUP A

Taste

Netherlands

Senegal

Ecuador

B GROUP

England

United States

Iran

Scotland, Wales or the Ukraine.

GROUP C

Argentina

Mexico

Poland

Saudi Arabia

GROUP D

France

Denmark

Tunisia

Peru, United Arab Emirates or Australia

GROUP E

Spain

Germany

Japan

Costa Rica or New Zealand

GROUP F

Belgium

Croatia

Morocco

Canada

GROUP G

Brazil

Serbian

Switzerland

Cameroon

GROUP H

Portugal

Ghana

Uruguay

South Korea