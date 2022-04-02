Tenfield.com » World Cup Rivals

Sports

James
World Cup rivals

Uruguay is part of Group H of the Qatar World Cup. The team will debut on Thursday, November 24 against South Korea, on Monday 28 it will be against Portugal and on Friday, December 2, against Ghana.

The sky-blue celebration of Diego “Ruso” Pérez together with Sebastián Eguren and Walter Gargano against South Korea for the round of 16 of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.