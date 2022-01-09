Tennis, Atp Cup in Canada: Spain beaten. Nadal immediately hits the mark, in Melbourne career title number 89

Triumph of the Canada in the third edition of the ATP Cup. In the final played in Sydney the Canadians beat Spain 2-0, after the first two singles. In the debut match Denis Shapovalov gave Canada the first point by overcoming Pablo Carreno Busta 6-4, 6-3. The point that closed the match was signed by Felix Auger-Aliassime who defeated Roberto Bautista-Agut always in two sets for 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Nadal, return with victory

Come back and win, Rafael Nadal. Returning after a five-month break and one week before the start of the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the season, the 35-year-old Spanish champion, current world number 6, won the “Melbourne Summer Set”, an ATP tournament with a prize pool. of $ 521,000 played on the Australian hardcourt in Melbourne. Nadal – recovered from Covid after a performance played in Abu Dhabi in December – beat US qualifier Maxime Cressy, number 112 ATP, in the final, with a score of 7-6 (4), 6-3. For the Majorcan this is the 89th title in his career and the 19th consecutive season with at least one trophy, a record in the open era.

Rafael Nadal bites the trophy won in Melbourne (afp)

After almost two years Gaël Monfils return to raise a trophy. The 35-year-old Frenchman, number 21 in the world, won the “Adelaide International”, Atp 250 endowed with $ 500,000 in prize money, which took place on the hard courts of the city on the coast of South Australia. Monfils, who hadn’t won a title since February 2020 (Rotterdam), overtook Russian ATP number 29 Karen Khachanov in the final with a double 6-4. For the French number one this is the eleventh title in his career.

In just over an hour Ashleigh Barty she beat the Kazakh Elena Rybakina to win the “Adelaide International”, Wta 500 worth 703,580 dollars which took place on the hard courts of Memorial Drive in Australia. The Australian number 1 in the world, with her 14th career title, won 6-3, 6-2. She goes back to winning too Simona Halepwhich was awarded the “Melbourne Summer Set 1”. The Romanian, number 20 WTA and second favorite on the board, won her 23rd career title (the last of her in September 2020 at the Internazionali di Roma), beating the Russian Veronika Kudermetova 6-2, 6-3 in the final. After Bogota 2019, second

career title for Amanda Anisimovawhich was awarded the “Melbourne Summer Set 2”. The American, number 79 in the world, won the final over the Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich 7-5, 1-6, 6-4.

Nothing to do for Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini in the doubles final in the “Melbourne Summer Set 1”. During the Italian night, the 34-year-old from Massa Lombarda, 133 in the world ranking of specialties, and the 26-year-old from Castelnuovo di Garfagnana, 165 WTA doubles, lost 6-3, 6-1, in 62 minutes of the match, to the Americans Asia Muhammad, number 44 WTA in doubles, and Jessica Pegula (51 WTA), second favorites of the seeding.

Australian Open qualifiers, 17 blues at the start

There are 17 Italian representatives – 11 men and 6 women – engaged since Monday in qualifying for the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of 2022 scheduled from 17 to 30 January on the hard courts of Melbourne Park in the Australian metropolis. In the men’s tournament, Fedrico Gaio, 28th seeded, Salvatore Caruso, 29th seeded, Filippo Baldi, Andrea Arnaboldi, Gian Marco Moroni, Alessandro Giannessi, Lorenzo Giustino, Flavio Cobolli, Thomas Fabbiano, Franco Agamenone and Andrea Pellegrino are competing. In the women’s one, Martina Trevisan, second-seeded, who remained a whisker from the main draw, the blue veteran Sara Errani, ninth-seeded, Lucia Bronzetti, 26th seeded, Lucrezia Stefanini, Federica Di Sarra are at the starting line. and Elisabetta Cocciaretto, the latter returning to competitions after a rather troubled 2021 (she has been stopped since last July) due to a problem in her left knee.