Tennis, Atp Finals: Berrettini clinging to the results of the exams, Sinner warms up | News

Matteo’s recovery is difficult, Jannik would face Hurkacz on Tuesday. And the Davis Cup remains in the background

Today Matteo Berrettini will know the outcome of the injury that yesterday ruined his debut in Atp Finals of Turin: there is a fear of a strain in the abdominal area, also because it is the same one that hit him at the Australian Open, as if it were a relapse. In that case Italy would lose a star but recover a talent since it would be Jannik Sinner, first reserve, to take over and play tomorrow against Hurkacz.

Yesterday the South Tyrolean, who had fought for a long time to get into the top eight of the year before seeing his dream vanish a few days from the finish, trained with Djokovic. He will await the news with the mood divided between the desire to try the ATP Finals, even if it will be difficult to aim for the semifinal (it would take two victories against Hurkacz and Medvedev in the red group), and the sadness of having to do it by taking away the place of a friend like Berrettini.

The 25-year-old Roman’s injury also creates a problem for Filippo Volandri: the Azzurri coach was counting on Berrettini for the challenge to the United States at the end of the month for the Davis Cup but it seems difficult to recover in about ten days. Together with Fognini, Musetti, Sinner and Sonego he could therefore be called up Mager (63rd in the ranking) unless you bet on a pure doubler, in that case challenge between Bolelli and Vavassori.