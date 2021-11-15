Sports

Tennis, Atp Finals: Berrettini clinging to the results of the exams, Sinner warms up | News

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 36 1 minute read

Matteo’s recovery is difficult, Jannik would face Hurkacz on Tuesday. And the Davis Cup remains in the background

Today Matteo Berrettini will know the outcome of the injury that yesterday ruined his debut in Atp Finals of Turin: there is a fear of a strain in the abdominal area, also because it is the same one that hit him at the Australian Open, as if it were a relapse. In that case Italy would lose a star but recover a talent since it would be Jannik Sinner, first reserve, to take over and play tomorrow against Hurkacz.

Yesterday the South Tyrolean, who had fought for a long time to get into the top eight of the year before seeing his dream vanish a few days from the finish, trained with Djokovic. He will await the news with the mood divided between the desire to try the ATP Finals, even if it will be difficult to aim for the semifinal (it would take two victories against Hurkacz and Medvedev in the red group), and the sadness of having to do it by taking away the place of a friend like Berrettini.

The 25-year-old Roman’s injury also creates a problem for Filippo Volandri: the Azzurri coach was counting on Berrettini for the challenge to the United States at the end of the month for the Davis Cup but it seems difficult to recover in about ten days. Together with Fognini, Musetti, Sinner and Sonego he could therefore be called up Mager (63rd in the ranking) unless you bet on a pure doubler, in that case challenge between Bolelli and Vavassori.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 36 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Italy, OFFICIAL the squad for Switzerland and Northern Ireland: Zaniolo and Tonali are back, there is Pobega | First page

1 week ago

a sensational turnaround – Libero Quotidiano

1 week ago

“The Italians don’t like you …” [FOTO]

2 weeks ago

Ibra is thinking about the derby, but not only: he is aiming for the Scudetto and the renewal with Milan

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button