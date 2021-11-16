Tennis, ATP Finals: Berrettini trains and tries, Sinner waits | News

Positive feelings for the Roman but the situation remains delicate, the South Tyrolean continues to train should he replace him against Hurkacz

It is the day of truth for the Italy of tennis at ATP Finals of Turin. Tonight at 9pm the match between Berrettini and Hurkacz, with the Roman still not confirming his presence after theinjury to the abdomen he ran into against Zverev. After the morning medical visits, Berrettini around 1pm he trained at the Pala Alpitour: twenty minutes, including service tests, without forcing the abdominal area too much, the feelings are positive and there is confidence for tonight but the situation remains delicate. In the event of a forfeit, he would take over Jannik Sinner.

Davis Cup captain, Filippo Volandri, had explained that the Roman tennis player may have stopped in time, unlike what had happened at the Australian Open at the beginning of the year, leaving a window open for his return to the field. Tournament organizers have postponed his meeting with Hurkacz (initially scheduled at 2 pm), giving him the opportunity to make all the necessary assessments, but a final decision will have to be made in the next few hours. The regulation provides that Berrettini can give up forfeits up to 5 minutes before the start of the match, but it is clear that, also to give Sinner the opportunity to mentally prepare himself, an official communication will be given much earlier.

