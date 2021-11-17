Tennis, Atp Finals: Tsitsipas retires, in his place Ruud
The Greek should have taken the field tonight against Ruud. The British takes over. After Berrettini then another top 10 forced to stop in Turin
Minus two. After that of our Matteo Berrettini, who yesterday gave way to Jannik Sinner due to an abdominal muscle problem, here is the second illustrious abandonment at the ATP Finals in Turin. This time it was the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, number, who was stopped by an elbow problem: in his place the second reserve, the British Cameron Norrie. Precisely this injury had kept Tsitsi in the balance in the days before the tournament, fueling Sinner’s hopes of accessing the round robin. The Greek would already be on his way to Basel where today he will undergo a visit to the elbow to assess what to do.
The Greek played the first match on Monday, lost with a double 6-4 from Rublev, then yesterday had to interrupt the training session with sparring partner Samir Banerjee on the fields of the Training Center of the Circolo della Stampa Sporting precisely because of an elbow discomfort. injured. A discussion ensued in the family that lasted several minutes and left Stefanos quite shaken. So at 21 tonight Norrie will challenge the Norwegian Ruud in the second singles of the day.
