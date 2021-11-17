Tennis, Atp Finals: Tsitsipas retires, in his place Ruud

Minus two. After that of our Matteo Berrettini, who yesterday gave way to Jannik Sinner due to an abdominal muscle problem, here is the second illustrious abandonment at the ATP Finals in Turin. This time it was the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, number, who was stopped by an elbow problem: in his place the second reserve, the British Cameron Norrie. Precisely this injury had kept Tsitsi in the balance in the days before the tournament, fueling Sinner’s hopes of accessing the round robin. The Greek would already be on his way to Basel where today he will undergo a visit to the elbow to assess what to do.