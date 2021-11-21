Tennis, ATP Finals: Zverev knocks out Medvedev and wins the tournament | News

The German wins 6-4 6-4 without ever granting a break point. It is his second success in the Finals

Alexander Zverev conquers the ATP Finals of Turin. The German wins 6-4 6-4 the final against Daniil Medvedev and wins the tournament for the second time in career, after 2018 (when it was played in London). The Olympic champion controls the game practically from the very start, taking the decisive breaks in the third game of the first set and opening the second to then protect the advantage thanks to an impeccable service.

Alexander Zverev takes the throne of Turin. The number 3 in the world wins the final of the Piedmontese ATP Finals by beating the reigning champion Daniil Medvedev 6-4 6-4, in a match in which he has always been ahead. The Russian, who had won the direct match in the group, shows some weaknesses in the first set and struggles to show the powerful and varied play he has put in place several times this week. Zverev took advantage of this by taking the break already in the third game and risking to repeat himself in the fifth, this time without success. The German never gets into trouble in his own batting rounds (89% of points won on the first one), he plays on the opponent’s forehand when the exchange gets longer and always seems in control of the match, up to 6-4.

In the second set Zverev breaks his serve at the opening, at the first opportunity, and continues to hammer in his own batting rounds. Medvedev manages to increase the intensity of his game and find more winners (13 against one only in the first set), trying to get closer in the receiving rounds. However, the German does not grant break points and, when in trouble, he relies on serve and straight to chase away any hope of a comeback. After a ninth game fought for the advantages, Zverev does not feel the pressure to serve for the match and wins the tournament with another 6-4 on his first match point, finding the external ace on the second serve. This is the second success for the German at the ATP Finals, after the 2018 one in London. The best way to end the season in which he won Olympic gold.