Tennis, ATP Paris: the results of Sinner’s opponents for the 2021 Finals

Casper Ruud at the Finals, Robert Hurkacz to a win from qualifying. The success against the American was decisive for the Norwegian Giron for 6-2, 6-1 and Bercy’s qualification for the quarterfinals. For Ruud this is the first participation in the Finals. With the success, suffered, in the round of 16 against the German lucky loser Koepfer, the Pole confirmed his eighth position in the Race, extending to +120 points on Jannik Sinner, who after the knockout with Alcaraz will not be able to move his ranking to Bercy. Winning Friday against the Australian Duckworth, Hurkacz would mathematically reach the qualification in Turin. Defeat that tastes so much of farewell to hopes for Cameron Norrie, which yields in two sets against Fritz and leaves the 9th position to Sinner.

ATP Finals: the Race to Turin live 8. HURKACZ – 3.135

9. SINNER – 3.015

10. NADAL – 2.985 **

11. NORRIE – 2,945 Already qualified Djokovic, Medvedev, Tsitsipas, Zverev, Rublev and Berrettini and Ruud

** does not participate

Road to Atp Finals, the special on Sky Even in case of success in the last tournament of 2021 in Stockholm (250 points up for grabs), where it will be however forced to reach the final, Sinner risks being excluded already this week in Paris. Jannik does not qualify for the Finals if:

Sinner renounces the Next Gen Finals: he goes to Stockholm Now it’s official: next week Jannik Sinner will play theATP 250 in Stockholm, last tournament of the season. The blue will look for the necessary points for the best placement in the Race to Turin. In case of exclusion, it is very important to finish 9th like first reserve, especially given the precarious physical condition of Stefanos Tsitsipas. “It is still an important tournament for Jannik, because it is important to finish ninth or tenth in the Race” declared Riccardo Piatti, coach of the South Tyrolean. In place of Sinner, 1st in the Race Next Gen, there will be the Norwegian Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune.

