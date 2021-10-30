Tennis balls and ghosts: the truth behind Casper

Casper is the film that will air this afternoon at 14.28 on Italia 1. The film, directed by Brad Silberling, is inspired by the homonymous character, protagonist of a series of comics and cartoons. Despite a lukewarm reception from critics – who did not appreciate the story too dark for such a young audience, nor the humor of the film – Casper achieved great success in terms of box office and ended up becoming a classic of children’s cinema, to the point of almost always finding a space in the schedules dedicated to the festivities of Halloween.

Casper, the plot

Carrigan Crittenden (Cathy Moriarty) can’t believe her ears when she discovers that the late father she didn’t have a good relationship with has left his legacy to charities and environmental organizations. However, the woman, greedy and cruel, learns with jubilation that the castle of Whipstaff, in Maine, which according to a legend “hides a great treasure”. Carrigan then wastes no time and decides to go straight to the manor to get what he thinks is rightfully her and thus become an extremely rich woman. However, a nasty surprise awaits her in Whipstaff: the mansion is haunted by ghosts who do not seem at all inclined to abandon their earthly refuge and who, on the contrary, enjoy driving anyone who tries to drive them crazy.

After several unsuccessful attempts, Carrigan decides to hire Dr. James Harvey (Bill Pullman), a fairly famous (and derided) medium from the United States. The man arrives in the castle with his daughter Kat (Christina Ricci), who still has some problems overcoming the loss of her mother and who is unable to relate to her peers. While Professor James is grappling with the three ghosts Molla, Ciccia and Puzza, Kat befriends the ghost Casper, grandson of the other three, who has a good heart and who will soon begin to have “impossible” feelings for the teenager. .

Everything you need to know about Casper

Beyond the good proceeds obtained at the box office on its release in the hall, Casper is a film that represents a milestone in the history of world cinema due to the techniques with which it was made. Techniques that, in 1995, were almost pure avant-garde. As it is explained by the website of theInternet Movie Data Base, Casper is the first film that brings to the big screen a character who covers the role of the protagonist completely realized with the computer graphics. Among other things, precisely because the ghosts were made entirely in CGI, the shooting of the film had comic implications for the “human” protagonists. IMDB explains that Bill Pullman and Christina Ricci were “forced” to talk to some tennis balls hung on strings when they had to relate to ghosts. The ectoplasmic creatures, in fact, were added in CGI only at a later time, so in fact the actors were forced to relate to nothingness.

Loading... Advertisements

Also it must be said that Casper is a film that represents a huge cauldron of references to the pop culture of the 80s and 90s. For example, in one of the opening scenes in which Carrigan tries everything to “disinfect” the house, the actor can be seen. Dan Aykroyd reprise the role of Ray Stanz that he had played in the cult film Ghostbusters – The Ghostbusters. In another scene of the film, the protagonist is seen looking in the mirror. The original intention of the director James should have “transformed” into Steven Spielberg. The well-known film director had also recorded a cameo, but in the final cut his scene was cut. Always according to theInternet Movie Data Base this decision made the director of de The purple color, since he considered himself a bad actor. Finally, the manor used to represent Whipstaff is the same as seen in the video clip Everybody of the Backstreet Boys.