Tennis, Berrettini with stomach ache at the Australian Open: ‘Imodium thanks!’

Suffering debut for Matteo Berrettini at the Australian Open. The Roman is forced to replace the American Brandon Nakashima, also having to face an annoying gastrointestinal problem. “It’s not nice to say, let’s say I had some stomach problems,” said the Wimbledon finalist, who at the end of the match joked with the camera, writing on the glass an eloquent “Imodium! Thanks!”
There belly was going to play a bad joke on Matteo Berrettini. The blue suffered to fold Brandon Nakashima after 3 hours and 10 minutes (4-6, 6-2, 7-6, 6-3) and fly to 2nd round of the Australian Open. But what an effort … The 25-year-old from Rome had abdominal problems and asked for a medical time out at the end of the third set; but unlike the injury that in 2021 against Khachanov that would have kept him away from the tour for almost two months, this time the problem was of type gastrointestinal.
The escape in the locker room and the aching face
The world’s number 7 has sold the first set for 6-4 after having always chased, struggling in the American’s batting turns. In the second set, Matteo seemed to have found the right pace and had also found a way to lead the exchange in the response games. The blue, who in the tenth game of the third set had canceled two set points at the 20-year-old from San Diego, he had won the tie-break not before he had required the intervention of doctors on two occasions. At the beginning of the fourth, Berrettini was even due escape to the locker room and he was crumpled in pain against the tarps, even after taking the decisive break in the sixth game.
“I had some stomach problems”
“There is no need to tell the details, but let’s say that I had some stomach problems“He then told the audience of Margaret Court with a smile – I hope to get better next time”, closed Matteo, who at the end also left a message eloquent written on the glass of the camera: “Imodium! Thank you!”