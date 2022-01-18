Tennis Championships announced, a new sports franchise is born – Nerd4.life

Kalypso Media publisher has announced Matchpoint – Tennis Championships, first title of a new tennis franchise developed by Torus Games. The goal is to offer players an immersive and authentic experience. The game will launch in the spring of 2022 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S and Nintendo Switch.
Also published on announcement trailer, which shows the game in action:
The video allows you to have a first look at the gameplay of Matchpoint – Tennis Championships Using the right tactics, clever player positioning and the use of authentic ball physics that are a central part of the gameplay, players will be able to compete in tennis tournaments and competitions around the world. Matchpoint – Tennis Championships combines sophisticated character animations and unprecedented player control, thus offering a realistic experience.
Many tennis stars are involved in the project. There will be sixteen reproduced in the game, available at launch, starting with Danill Medvedev, number two in the world rankings. Among others there will be: Garbine Muguruza, Andrey Rublev, Casper Ruud and Hubert Hurkaczs. It will also be possible to select other famous players such as Nick Kyrgios, Benoit Paire, Heather Watson, Hugo Gaston, Madison Keys, Victoria Azarenka, Carlos Alcaraz and Pablo Carreno Busta.
These the main features of Matchpoint – Tennis Championships:
- Start your journey in single player or online multiplayer mode. A deep career mode with a merit-based ranking system allows for accurate and competitive matchmaking.
- Create your own 3D tennis star. Choose your look and play style with a variety of customization options, including realistic techniques such as left-handed, right-handed, one-handed or two-handed backhand.
- Dominate the court as a tennis pro. Matchpoint – Tennis Championships features 16 real-life international tennis stars from the professional circuit, including Nick Kyrgios, Kei Nishikori and Amanda Anisimova.
- Fully customize your athlete and accessories. The game includes equipment from all tennis brands, including UNIQLO, HEAD and many more, giving players the ability to use their own equipment, from rackets to clothing. Unlock special equipment by winning competitive matches.
- Master all the shots in style. Determine the outcome of a match by choosing the best technique for the moment: topspin, flat, lob or slice shot.
- Take on opponents in local or online matches: Defeat challenging AI opponents or challenge your friends and rivals in a virtual tennis duel.
- Study your rival’s moves and tactics. Observe your opponents and know their strengths and weaknesses to gain a tactical advantage before even taking the field.
- Practice Makes Perfect: Hire a personal coach to hone your skills. Improve your strengths and decrease your weaknesses with an in-game coaching system of individual training modules.
- Perfect Your Tactics in Practice and Training Modes: Discover various mini-games to hone your playing style and become a force to be reckoned with on the pitch.
- Compete in spectacular locations around the world. Each field has its own unique characteristics; study your playing arenas and adapt your game taking into account grass, clay and hard courts.
- Replay mode. Capture the fiercest encounters and decisive matchpoints on film and study the results to improve your game.