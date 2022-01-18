Tennis Championships announced, a new sports franchise is born – Nerd4.life

Kalypso Media publisher has announced Matchpoint – Tennis Championships, first title of a new tennis franchise developed by Torus Games. The goal is to offer players an immersive and authentic experience. The game will launch in the spring of 2022 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S and Nintendo Switch.

Also published on announcement trailer, which shows the game in action:

The video allows you to have a first look at the gameplay of Matchpoint – Tennis Championships Using the right tactics, clever player positioning and the use of authentic ball physics that are a central part of the gameplay, players will be able to compete in tennis tournaments and competitions around the world. Matchpoint – Tennis Championships combines sophisticated character animations and unprecedented player control, thus offering a realistic experience.

Many tennis stars are involved in the project. There will be sixteen reproduced in the game, available at launch, starting with Danill Medvedev, number two in the world rankings. Among others there will be: Garbine Muguruza, Andrey Rublev, Casper Ruud and Hubert Hurkaczs. It will also be possible to select other famous players such as Nick Kyrgios, Benoit Paire, Heather Watson, Hugo Gaston, Madison Keys, Victoria Azarenka, Carlos Alcaraz and Pablo Carreno Busta.

These the main features of Matchpoint – Tennis Championships: