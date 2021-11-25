Tennis, Davis Cup: Alcaraz positive at Covid, no Spain

Carlos Alcaraz tested positive at Covid-19 and will miss the engagement with Spain in the Davis Cup. The Royal Spanish Tennis Federation (RFET) reported that a member of the Spanish national team had tested positive without specifying his identity, even if he was a player or not. Shortly after, it was Alcaraz himself who announced the positivity through his social profiles, explaining that “at the moment I feel very well, with very mild symptoms and we will see how it will evolve”.

The Spanish tennis player was isolated according to protocol and “the rest of the members of the Spanish delegation underwent a new PCR test this afternoon”. Pablo Carreno Busta, Feliciano Lopez, Marcel Granollers, Albert Ramos plus substitute Pedro Martínez remain at the disposal of captain Sergi Bruguera. In any case, it is a tile for the selection, which already had to give up two important players like Nadal and Bautista Agut. Now, against Ecuador and Russia, they will also have to do without the winner of the Next Gen Atp Finals.