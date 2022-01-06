Tennis, Djokovic blocked at the airport and then expelled from Australia – Sport

MELBOURNE. Tennis No. 1 Novak Djokovic has appealed the Australian authorities’ decision to cancel his visa and expel him from the country, justice officials say. Melbourne judge Anthony Kelly will examine the Serbian athlete’s request in these hours.

Novak Djokovic yesterday flew to Melbourne to participate in the first Grand Slam of the season thanks to a special permit. He had landed in Tullamarine airport at 1.30pm Italian time yesterday but was detained because his visa was not in order. The Serbian tennis player waited several hours at the airport, unable to move and was even interrogated. Authorities found that the athlete did not provide adequate evidence to meet the requirements to enter Australia; in other words, Djokovic did not produce documentation certifying the right to a legitimate medical exemption, so he was invited to leave Australia.

Prisoner in a political-bureaucratic limbo, Djokovic hoped until the end to be able to attempt a new assault on the Australian Grand Slam. An experience, his, to Tom Hanks in the film ‘The terminal’, when he believed he had now won the match against the strict anti Covid-19 rules foreseen in Australia. The border police detained him until morning in a room at the Tullamarine airport, the same fate for the members of his staff, including Goran Ivanisevic, who posted a photo of the ‘bivouac’ on social media. Certainly, Djokovic’s already troubled path to try the assault on his tenth victory at the Australian Open, a ‘vaccinated only’ tournament, had not started in the best way, but which had made an exception for the # 1 in the world. If the OK to the participation of the Serbian in the first slam of the season was coveted by organizers, fans and even by colleagues, it proved to be a boomerang not only for the tennis player.

The country’s politicians, in the face of the outrage and growing controversy over the exemption they were granted, have distanced themselves. The first to pay the consequences was Djokovic himself who, after announcing yesterday with emphasis the obtainment of the exemption, had boarded the first flight to Australia with his own staff, but on arrival in Melbourne he was blocked by the officers of the border police. According to local media, the problem concerned the documentation presented by the Serbian to obtain medical exemption and the visa presented by him and by the staff, which does not provide medical exemptions for those arriving from abroad.

But even while the Serbian in flight, completely unaware, in Australia the controversy was raging like a fire and even the premier, Scott Morrison, intervened on the question, who threatened to bring the Serbian back “with the first plane” if his exemption from vaccine requirement was not justified. “We await explanations and supporting evidence” of this waiver, he said, adding that “there will be no special rules”. Australian Open director Craig Tiley urged the tennis player to disclose the reason for his “medical exemption”. His application had been screened by federal and state authorities in Victoria, Tiley said, as had those submitted by 26 other players or staff members out of the approximately 3,000 expected in Australia for various tournaments. Few have achieved it.

For months “Nole” had questioned his participation in the Slam Down-Under due to the requirement for players to be vaccinated in order to enter Australia and be able to compete. Djokovic never made clear his vaccination status and, in April last year, he spoke out against compulsory vaccination. Now the story is creating great embarrassment, also because there is the image of the Serbian kissing the trophy on the Open website which advertises the price of tickets for the final, starting from 550 Australian dollars, about 350 euros.