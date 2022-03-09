Tennis: Djokovic on the draw at Indian Wells, but it is a mystery about his arrival

To enter the US and play, you must have completed the vaccination cycle. The draw of Berrettini, Sinner, Sonego, Fognini and Musetti

On the draw, but still in doubt: Novak Djokovic was included in the men’s draw of the tournament in Indian Wells, California. But it is still unclear if the former number 1 will be able to arrive given that he is not vaccinated against Covid and the United States requires that visitors be vaccinated to enter the country and that the organizers of the tournament require full vaccination in order to participate.

The doubt – Djokovic, who has already won 5 times in Indian Wells, would not play the first round (bye) and in the second he would face the winner between David Goffin or Jordan Thompson in the second round. “We are in contact with his team, it is not yet decided whether he will participate in the event and obtain approval from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention to enter the country,” the organizers said. Meanwhile, Djokovic’s photo ended up on the wall depicting the absent from Indian Wells with the words “We miss you”. After being sent off from Australia in January, the Serbian played for the last time in Dubai last month and was defeated in the quarterfinals by Jiri Vesely.

The draw – In the draw, Daniil Medvedev and Rafael Nadal once again ended up on the same side of the draw. The hypothetical quarter-finals are Medvedev-Tsitsipas, Nadal-Ruud, Berrettini-Zverev and Rublev-Djokovic. The world number 1 will start in the second round against a qualifier or Alexei Popyrin, then Monfils, Roberto Bautista-Agut or the loose cannon Alcaraz in the second round, quarterfinals with Tsitsipas, semifinal with Nadal and theoretically final with Djokovic. The Spaniard, on the other hand, caught a qualifier or Sebastian Korda in the second round, Daniel Evans in the third, Denis Shapovalov in the round of 16, a Ruud or Sinner in the quarterfinals and Medvedev in the semifinal. In the lower part of the board Djokovic has Goffin or Thompson in the second round, Bublik in the third, Isner or Schwartzman in the second round, Rublev or Hurkacz in the quarterfinals and Zverev or Berrettini in the semifinals.

Italians – Five blues in the race: the leaders is Matteo Berrettini, seeded number 6, with a far from easy draw. The Roman – returning after the abdominal problem in the Acapulco tournament – will begin the adventure in the second round against a qualifier or Humbert, then in the third round there would be Lloyd Harris, in the second round one between Felix Auger-Aliassime and Marin Cilic and ai quarters Alexander Zverev. These are the other Italians: Fognini caught Pablo Andujar. Musetti will face Marcos Giron in the first round. Sinner, on the other hand, awaits the winner between Djere and Kwon in the second, then a hypothetical third-round derby with Lorenzo Sonego (on his debut with the winner between Bonzi and Rinderknech) and eighth-final with Ruud. In the lower part of the board, on the other hand, there is only Berrettini.

