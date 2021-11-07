Tennis: Djokovic revenge to Bercy, Medvedev knocked out

The world number 1 folds the Russian who three months ago beat him at the United States Open in three sets, taking him out of the Grand Slam. The final is 4-6 6-3 6-3. For Nole it is the sixth victory in Paris-Bercy, the number 86 of his career

A little less than three months after the painful final lost at the United States Open that cost him the realization of the Grand Slam, Novak Djokovic returns to beat Daniil Medvedev and does it great in the final of the Masters 1000 in Paris-Bercy: 4- 6 6-3 6-3 the score in favor of the number 1 in the world in 2 hours and 15 minutes of excellent tennis.

Slow start – The start is for the Russian who immediately snatches the serve from the Serbian by winning most of the extended exchanges. Nole seems to lean badly on the shots and Medvedev shoots forward 2-0, but Nole reacts immediately by showing all his repertoire: the number 1 in the world goes to the net, tries to play a different shot from the other, relies on the backhand in back and deeper and deeper strokes. For Djokovic recovering the break is child’s play and after 20 minutes of play, with a partial of 3 games to zero, Nole goes to lead 3-2. In the sixth game, right on the break point that would send Nole forward 4-2, the Russian suddenly finds the serve. With a quick slap, an ace and a winning serve, Medvedev gets out of trouble and grabs the 3-all. In the crucial moment of the set the determination of the Russian emerges who places a new break, flies ahead 5-3 and then closes with a very easy last turn. After 41 minutes, the world number 2 is ahead 6-4.

Reaction – In the fourth game of the second set Nole plays a crazy game, slips four consecutive points and snatches the serve from the Russian by climbing 3-1 and serving. The Serbian keeps the advantage, at 5-3 he cancels two balls of the counter break and then closes a beautiful game with an ace that takes the game to the third and decisive set. On the 2 all in the third set Medvedev flies 40-15, but misses three points in a row, granting his rival a dangerous break point. The two swap along the diagonal of the backhand, then the Serbian scores a valuable backhand that the Russian does not control. There is for the break, 3-2 and service for the number 1 in the world. Djokovic puts in 10 consecutive points, and comes within two points of a double break. The Russian is at the mercy of the Serbian’s game and Djokovic takes the opportunity to serve for the match ahead 5-2. Here Nole, after winning 4 games in a row, unexpectedly offers Medvedev two break points to recover one of the two breaks. The Russian is projected to the net, closes with the backhand and shortens the distance for the 3-5. But when Medvedev prepares to serve to lengthen the game, Nole returns merciless and at the first match point, after an interminable exchange, closes with a valuable attack along the line straight.

What numbers – For Djokovic it is the sixth victory in Paris-Bercy which he won for the first time in 2009 by overtaking Gael Monfils in the final. Then in 2013 on David Ferrer, in 2014 on Milos Raonic, in 2015 on Andy Murray, in 2019 on Denis Shapovalov and this year on Medvedev. For Nole it is success number 37 in the Masters 1000, number 86 in career and number 5 during the season. In this 2021 Nole won the Australian Open, Belgrade 2, Roland Garros, Wimbledon and now Paris-Bercy. And with this success, in addition to legitimizing the first position in the end-of-year ranking achieved with yesterday’s victory over Hurkacz (it is the seventh time that Nole closes the year in first place), positions Djokovic as the man to beat in the Nitto ATP Finals starting next Sunday in Turin.

November 7, 2021 (change November 7, 2021 | 18:29)

