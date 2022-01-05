Tennis: Djokovic seen chaos, stopped at the Melbourne border

ROME. – Blocked at Melbourne airport due to a visa problem, prisoner in a political-bureaucratic limbo, Novak Djokovic lives an experience like Tom Hanks in the film “The terminal” when instead he believed he had already won the match against the strict anti Covid-19 expected in Australia. Thus, his already troubled path to try the assault on his tenth victory at the Australian Open, a tournament “reserved for vaccinated” but which made an exception for the n.1 in the world, seems to begin in the worst way.

If before the ok to the Serbian’s participation in the first slam of the season was coveted by organizers, fans and even by colleagues, now it is proving to be a boomerang not only for the tennis player, already not very popular, but also for the politicians of the country who are facing to the growing outrage and controversy over the exemption granted him they are backtracking trying to pass the “green light” to someone else.

The first to pay the consequences was Djokovic himself, who after announcing yesterday with emphasis that he had obtained the exemption had boarded the first flight to Australia with his staff, but upon arriving in Melbourne around 11.30pm local time he was blocked and heard until late at night in a room of the Tullamarine airport by border police officers. According to local media, the problem concerns the documentation presented by the Serbian to obtain medical exemption and the visa presented which does not provide medical exemptions for those arriving from abroad. The authorities of the State of Victoria, urged to intervene, preferred not to do so.

But even while the Serbian in flight, completely unaware, in Australia the controversy was raging like a bush fire and even the premier, Scott Morrison, intervened on the question, who threatened to bring the Serbian back “with the first plane” if his exemption from the vaccine requirement had not been justified. “We are waiting for explanations and for you to provide us with supporting evidence” of this waiver, he said, adding that “there will be no special rules.” Meanwhile, the director of the Australian Open, Craig Tiley, urged the tennis player to reveal the reason for the “medical exemption” obtained.

His waiver application was screened by federal and state authorities, Tiley said, as were those submitted by 26 other players or staff members out of the approximately 3,000 expected in Australia for the various tournaments. Few have achieved it.

For months “Nole” had questioned his participation in the Slam Down-under due to the requirement for players to be vaccinated to enter Australia and be able to compete. Djokovic never made it clear about his vaccination status and in April last year he spoke out against compulsory vaccination.

Now the story is creating great embarrassment, also because there is the image of the Serbian kissing the trophy on the Open website which advertises the price of tickets for the final, starting from 550 Australian dollars, about 350 euros. It was not certain that he could be one of the two protagonists, but now Djokovic risks missing already in the first round.