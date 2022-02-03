Tennis, Djokovic to the Serbian president: “Thanks for the support, I didn’t feel alone”

The meeting (criticized) of n. 1 of the world with Vucic: “In Australia unfortunate event, I’ll give my version”
“Unfortunate Event”: In meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, world number 1 Novak Djokovic described his detention and deportation from Australia for failing to meet stringent vaccination requirements. “I am here to thank you for the great support you, as President of Serbia, gave me, during the unfortunate events in Australia ‘,’ were Djokovic’s words.” Although I was alone in detention and faced many problems and challenges, I didn’t feel alone. I had tremendous support from my family, from all close people, from the whole Serbian nation. ”
Nole’s version
Djokovic did not go into details and promised he would provide his “version” later. Djokovic’s encounter with Vucic drew criticism from some fans in the country. Critics say Vucic used the event to boost his popularity ahead of the general election scheduled for April. The meeting took place the day after Serbian prosecutors dismissed the suspicions expressed by some Western media on the veracity of the Covid tests presented by Djokovic upon entering Australia.
