Tennis, Djokovic to the Serbian president: “Thanks for the support, I didn’t feel alone”

“Unfortunate Event”: In meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, world number 1 Novak Djokovic described his detention and deportation from Australia for failing to meet stringent vaccination requirements. “I am here to thank you for the great support you, as President of Serbia, gave me, during the unfortunate events in Australia ‘,’ were Djokovic’s words.” Although I was alone in detention and faced many problems and challenges, I didn’t feel alone. I had tremendous support from my family, from all close people, from the whole Serbian nation. ”