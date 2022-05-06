Tennis: elegant and relaxed models in trend 2022

Say what you want about the news, wardrobe staples they are the true heroes in the field of wardrobe investments. A repertoire of basic garments proven lays the foundation for creating fresh and interesting sets on regular basis. And in the shoe department, best tennis brands they are a good starting point.

Whether you are an athlete, or if you include the term athleisure when describing your personal style, a pair of sneakers in trend It is a good idea for any occasion. The best tennis brands bring together the spirit of the movement with innovative design and versatile style. And if it is a brand with a history, a historical component is part of the narrative.

Here’s our guide to the best brands of sneakers (ideal to wear with jeans)which includes everything from iconic silhouettes such as Converse Chuck Taylor All Star, to new designers reinventing the category, like APL Athletic Propulsion Labs and the eco-friendly Veja shape.

Nike

This American shoe giant was founded in 1964 (known as Blue Ribbon Sports until 1978) and is responsible for iconic tennis silhouettes, such as The Cortez, The Airmax, The Air Force 1, among others. Take them on the weekend with athleisure looks or with a floral dress for a casual meal, the Nike style brings versatility and timelessness.

Nike Air Max 97. Photo: Courtesy. Nike Renew Ride 3. Photo: Courtesy.

See

Based in Paris and sold worldwide, VEJA is a conscious tennis brand that is produced in high-end factories in Brazil. They design with Brazilian and Peruvian organic cotton to create the canvas and the laces, Amazonian rubber for the soles, and they also incorporate other innovative fabrics such as recycled plastic bottles.

Veja – Condor 2 Alveomesh. Photo: Courtesy. Veja – Esplar. Photo: Courtesy.

APL

Based in Los Angeles and founded by two athlete brothers, this tennis brand is halfway between luxury and performance and is one of the favorites of celebrities (Chrissy Teigen, Emma Roberts and Gwyneth Paltrow have been seen with their peers). If you’re a runner, basketball player or just want more support for your daily steps, their innovative designs should be on your radar.

APL Athletic Propulsion Labs TechLoom. Photo: Courtesy. APL Athletic Propulsion Labs. Photo: Courtesy.

Hoka OneOne

Driven by a love of movement, this tennis brand is known for its collection of running shoes, but he also has some high-profile collaborations under his belt with cult brands, as Outdoor Voices. With a slightly chunky silhouette and often designed in bold colours, these shoes they are the perfect choice.

Hoka One One Kawana. Photo: Courtesy. Hoka One One Clifton 8. Photo: Courtesy.

Superga

It’s easy to see the appeal of the Italian tennis brand Superga: It is an icon of casual sportswear. The brand has been on the market for more than 100 years, but its classic sneakers are still current and modern. They recently announced their partnership with Emily Ratajkowskiwhere the model collaborated in the renewal of two styles of Superga, including some perfect sneakers for summer.

Superga Acot. Photo: Courtesy. Superga Cotu. Photo: Courtesy.

Common Projects

These luxurious hand-sewn sneakers are made in the Italian region of Le Marche, and the signature is a collaboration between the designers Flavio Girolami and Prathan Poopat. A characteristic that defines these sneakers is a line of numbers along the heel, indicating the style, size and color.

Common Projects Original. Photo: Courtesy. Common Projects Track 80. Photo: Courtesy.

New Balance

Whether you’re a devoted user of 574Core, as if you are a true fan of the 327, it is very likely that the elegant and versatile collection of tennis from New Balance has found a niche in your closet. And with luxury collaborations with brands like STAUD, the 116-year-old company remains fresh and current.

New Balance 327. Photo: Courtesy. Staud x New Balance 57/40. Photo: Courtesy.

reebok

The American footwear brand with deep roots in the athletic performanceReebok shoes bring a sleek, slightly nostalgic aesthetic that is perhaps best expressed through their silhouette Club C85. Pair them with ankle socks and a pair of shorts for a cute weekend look.

Reebok Court Peak. Photo: Courtesy. Reebok x Victoria Beckham Club C. Photo: Courtesy.

Cougar

With its origins as soccer shoe factory in Germany, Puma has evolved over the years to become a benchmark sports shoe company. The feline logo is instantly recognizable and modern styles like the Wild Rider (released 2021) bring the brand into the 21st century with its bright colors and bouncy silhouette.

Puma XXI NYC in suede. Photo: Courtesy. Puma Wild Ride NRG. Photo: Courtesy.

Van’s

The name ‘House of Vans’ was coined by the skateboarders in the 70s in Anaheim, California, and this ubiquitous skate brand remains a shoe favorite thanks to its sticky sole and laid-back vibe, complete with the side stripe that was added in 1977. Wear this cool sneaker with a white t-shirt and jeans or with a white summer dress for a fun contrast.

Vans Khaki Old Skool LX. Photo: Courtesy. Vans Sk8-hi. Photo: Courtesy.

koio

Designed in New York and handcrafted in Le Marche (Italy), KOIO is a brand of elegant and simple leather sneakers. The brand sources its leather from regenerative grazing farms in the Alps and is working towards the goal of having the entire collection made from regenerative leather and other natural materials of regenerative origin by 2025.

Koio Garda. Photo: Courtesy. Koio Capri – White Gum. Photo: Courtesy.

converse

Founded in Massachusetts in 1908, converse is best known for her basketball tennis that debuted in 1917: the Chuck Taylor All Star. Its diamond pattern and heel patch were defining characteristics and while the Chucks have moved away from their associations with the court, these canvas sneakers with laces remain a true classic.

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star 70. Photo: Courtesy. Converse Run Star Hike Ox. Photo: Courtesy.

On

A brand born in the Swiss AlpsOn’s motto is ‘running on clouds’ and refers to its emphasis on high performance team. It was founded by three friends and their prototypes won the ISPO Brand New Award, a cherished award for innovation in sport. His capsule collection with Loewe updates On’s iconic Cloudventure sneaker, with durable canvas woven from recycled yarns.

OnCloud. Photo: Courtesy. Loewe x On Cloudventure. Photo: Courtesy.

Adidas

Stan Smith, Gazelle, Superstar – you know you’re doing something right when your sneakers are known by name. Adidas was founded in the 1930s, after World War I, and rose to fame after being worn by a running star at the Berlin Olympics. And in addition to beloved signature styles, the brand’s current collections with designer Wales Bonner they remain long-awaited and successful collaborations.

Adidas Originals Adistar. Photo: Courtesy. Adidas Originals x Wales Bonner. Photo: Courtesy.

Line

Fila’s return to fame has been fascinating. beloved during the 90’s and with origins dating back to 1911, the style of Disruptor tennis of the brand is perhaps the most well-known silhouette, worn by women such as Bella Hadid, Dakota Fanning and Emily Ratajkowski.

Row – Renno. Photo: Courtesy. Disruptor Row II. Photo: Courtesy.

Article originally published in US Vogue, vogue.com.