Tennis, Hurkacz is in the quarterfinals in Paris. Sinner almost out of the Finals

Hubert Hurkacz does his duty, even if he has taken more than he should and slams the door in the face of his friend Jannik Sinner who is now 120 points behind eighth place in the FedEx Race to Turin for the Finals. The Pole beats Dominik Koepfer in three sets 4-6 7-5 6-2 after playing really badly, devoured by tension, and sits down in the quarter-finals where he can close the Finals practice facing James Duckworth who beat Popyrin. For Jannik, if his friend Hubi reached the semifinal, the games would be closed because he would have 300 points behind, impossible to recover even if he won the 250 points in Stockholm. Now it’s up to Cameron Norrie, the other contender, still behind Sinner. Norrie faces a much more difficult opponent, that taylor Fritz who is in a positive phase and has eliminated Andrey Rublev.

The match

–

Dominik Koepfer sprints ahead with a break in the first set thanks to a backhand winner in the third game. A decisive advantage, which even risks extending in the tenth game. Hurkacz probably feels the tension, he too, like Sinner yesterday (but against a decidedly less dangerous opponent) knows he is playing for the chances for the Nitto Atp Finals in Turin. And in fact he makes a lot of mistakes, he puts a few firsts on the field and even at the opening of the second set he has to save a break point. He does it once thanks to the serve, but at the second chance, Koepfer snatches the serve. The Polish counterbreak is immediate, but Dominik again has two balls for the 2-1. In a delusional set, the fourth break in a row arrives for Hurkacz’s 2-2. In the fifth game Hubi returns to take his turn. He points his finger to his temple, as if to say “stand there with your head”. It works, and even if the free ones are raining cats and dogs on both sides, the Polish climbs 5-4 and the German must not make a mistake so as not to risk going to the third. He too feels the tension, unable to capitalize twice on a break advantage: he gives three set points to Hurkacz, but is saved. In the 12th game, however, the Pole manages to snatch his serve and go 1-1. Koepfer saves a break ball in the 4th game and in the sixth, on the other hand, gives up the bar with yet another free kick. Hurkacz confirms the advantage and closes with a second break 6-2.