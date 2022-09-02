Tennis: icon Serena Williams, equal to Beyonce or Michelle Obama



Saturday, August 27, 2022. 07:19

There is the immense tennis champion Serena Williams and the star, seated at the same table as Beyonce, Oprah Winfrey or Michelle Obama, whose aura and influence are sources of inspiration for black women in the United States .

Her prodigious career (23 Grand Slam titles in 27 seasons), which she could put an end to 40 years after the US Open – which she will start on Tuesday – will have opened countless doors, pushing back in many areas the field of possibilities.

She shares her formidable destiny with her older sister Venus, pushed by a father, Richard, who saw in them “the next two Michael Jordans of women’s tennis”. It’s that of a child growing up in 1980s Compton, then a LA gang den, where the bullets whizzing by weren’t exactly round and yellow.

What arouse vocations: “I grew up watching her play. She is the reason why I play tennis”, recently confided Coco Gauff, 18-year-old African-American, finalist of the last Roland-Garros.

Serena has shown, like Arthur Ashe before her in men’s tennis or Tiger Woods in golf, that it is possible for blacks to find a place in these microcosms of whites, despite the many obstacles, to better dominate and even revolutionize the discipline.

Showbiz, fashion and pop-culture

“As a black tennis player, I looked different. I spoke differently. I dressed differently. I served differently. But when I walked on the court, I could compete with anyone,” Williams summed up a few years ago.

And Serena did not hesitate to decline her success in other areas.

She became an accomplished businesswoman (her fortune is estimated at 260 million dollars by Forbes), doing showbiz, fashion and pop-culture, other playgrounds that have her a little more “starized” and are all platforms of expression likely to change the situation.

She stood out in the music video for ‘Sorry’, Beyonce’s 2016 single; hip hop and R’n’B stars from Kanye West to Drake to Snoop Dogg have mentioned her in songs; she made an appearance in the popular series ‘Law & Order’, but also, even more cult, in the Simpsons with Venus; Jimmy Fallon has invited her several times on his Tonight Show on NBCand HBO dedicated a ‘Being Serena’ series to her.

Last year, the publisher DC Comics made her one of its superheroines, ‘Wonderous Serena’, in a comic book entitled ‘Serving Up Justice’, reserved for digital format. Justice she serves with Wonder Woman.

barrier breaker

As for rubbing shoulders with the “greats” of this world, she is not left out, as close to the Obama couple as to Meghan Markle, who invited her to her princely wedding with Harry, when she is not crowding the red carpets, including the Oscars this year. Because Hollywood and Will Smith, recipient of a statuette, obviously did not fail to tell in ‘The Richard method’, the story of the Williams sisters and their father.

Serena is also on the cover of magazines, such as Vanity Fair, with a photo of her almost naked, seven months pregnant, taken by Annie Leibovitz, or Vogue, to whom she announced this summer that the countdown to her retirement had begun.

She has also made the world of fashion her own, participating in shows at Fashion Week, to the point of having been the “muse” of designer Virgil Abloh.

Fashion that she has never hesitated to bring to the courts, with her historic equipment supplier Nike, a fan of tight-fitting jumpsuits and other original outfits, even if it means breaking the rules and collecting criticism, when she was not the object sexist and racist attacks.

A fierce fighter on the courts, Serena Williams will not have forgotten to be outside, taking advantage of her notoriety to support Black Lives Matter and MeToo or to denounce wage inequalities between men and women.

Which earned her a vibrant tribute from Michelle Obama: “Serena, thank you for all you have done to break down barriers and be a positive light in this world. We watched you wear the crown of greatness with the kind of humility, grace and integrity that we can all aspire to.”