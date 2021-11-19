Tennis, injured Berrettini also renounces Davis

the message

“What I’m about to write is the last thing I wanted to communicate to end the best season of my career. It has been a fantastic year, full of emotions, victories, painful defeats and sadly injuries. The latter are the reason why I will not be able to participate in this year’s Davis Cup ”wrote Berrettini on his Instagram profile. And he then added: “It is useless to tell you how painful and disappointing these last few days have been for me, among all the possible scenarios this is certainly the most difficult to digest. I stop, yes, but only to restart stronger and to give myself and all of you even greater victories and emotions. Our team is one of the strongest ever and I am sure it will carry the colors of our flag very high. My 2021 ends with so many regrets but looking back I can only be proud of the journey I have made, so thanks to all of you, my team and my family, for the support, the cheering and for the countless words you have spent on compliment me or as in the last few days, to cheer me up. Thanks Mat ”.