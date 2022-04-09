Tennis Legend Boris Becker Found Guilty in Bankruptcy Trial, Could Go to Prison

LONDON — The former tennis star Boris Becker He could go to prison after being convicted Friday of illegally transferring thousands of dollars from a bank account after filing for bankruptcy.

A jury at London’s Southwark Crown Court found Becker guilty on four counts under the Insolvency Act, including extracting assets, concealing debts and two counts of failing to disclose assets.

EPA/NEIL HALL

The German star was found to have transferred hundreds of thousands of pounds (dollars) after his bankruptcy in June 2017 from his business account to other accounts, including those of his ex-wife Barbara and his wife Sharlely “Lilly” Becker, from whom he is currently separated.

He was also convicted of failing to declare property in Germany and concealing an 825,000-euro ($895,000) bank loan and shares in a technology company.

Becker was acquitted of 20 other charges, including failing to deliver his many awards, including two Wimbledon trophies and an Olympic gold medal.

The six-time Grand Slam champion had denied all charges, saying he had cooperated with trustees charged with securing his assets — including by offering his wedding ring — and had followed expert advice.

Becker’s bankruptcy was due to a 4.6 million euro ($5 million) loan from a private bank in 2013, as well as a loan of around $1.6 million from a British businessman the following year, according to testimony in the trial.

During the trial, Becker, 54, said the nearly $50 million he earned over the course of his career was wiped out in payments from an “expensive divorce” and debt when he lost much of his income after a divorce. retire.

He said he had “expensive lifestyle commitments,” including a house in Wimbledon that he rented for 22,000 pounds ($28,800) a month. But the German pointed out that the bad publicity had damaged the “Becker brand”, making it difficult for him to earn enough to pay off his debts.

“[Es] very difficult when you’re broke and making headlines every week for it,” he told the jury. “[Es] very difficult to make a lot of money with my name.

The charges carry a maximum sentence of seven years in prison. Becker was granted bail pending his sentencing hearing, scheduled for April 29.