Tennis legend Navratilova: «Djokovic is indefensible. Get vaccinated, what leader are you if you don’t lead by example? “

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova criticizes Novak Djokovic’s choice not to get vaccinated against Covid. The former American champion of Czech origin, quoted by the media in Belgrade, said: “I have a lot of admiration for Djokovic, I have taken his defense many times, but I cannot defend his decision not to get vaccinated”. “If you want to be a leader you have to lead by example, based on everyone’s well-being,” added Navratilova, who has won the Australian Open three times in her career. “I was in line to get vaccinated, I was afraid of getting sick and not being vaccinated.” According to the latest news, the false information released by the tennis player to the Australian border police could cost him an arrest and a sentence of up to five years in prison. As reported by the Australian site The Age, the local authority investigation is focusing on the information the tennis player reported in his travel documents. Djokovic defended himself, explaining that it was an “involuntary” mistake by his staff. The tennis player – who would have tested positive on December 16 – had declared that he had not traveled in the two weeks prior to arriving in Australia on January 4, but a series of articles and posts on social media have disproved this claim.

